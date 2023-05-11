Fashion
Tistabene, a young fashion brand created in 2019
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Business Wire India
It looks good on you” Isn’t that the best compliment anyone gets? This online clothing store came into the market with just this design. Recently, my team found out about a brand from Jaipur that is leading in D2C, B2B, B2C and other segments.
It is always scrutinized that men always take second row when it comes to fashion and style. But not anymore, because the young mind of Siddhart Darda, CEO of Tistabene, aimed to define fashion in an ethical and sustainable language. Their main reason for entering the market is that men also deserve to be the center of attraction. In the beginning, when the brand started, it only shipped 30 orders a day. The shipping rate of this clothing brand increases by 2X and they ship a total of 1500-2000+ products per day.
This online clothing store has over 15 categories with over 5000 products listed on its website. Their mobile app has over 100,000 downloads. According to research, Tistabene positions itself at the top as a sustainable and ethical fashion brand setting new standards for the industry.
The brand is fast and due to all the backbreaking work they have now incorporated with the famous and biggest bands Taj and Vivanta. Their work capacity is increasing rapidly and they have a total of more than 100 employees working with them.
Tistabene entered the fashion race – How they started
My team has come across many brands, but this brand’s expansion rate is brilliant. According to my chat with Siddharth Darda, they launched the brand in 2019 listing mens and womens jewelry 2019. In October 2019 they listed menswear.
In 2019, a group of 15 people formed to initiate the growth of the company. In mid-2019, they released a women’s clothing line which did not receive a favorable response. However, in October of that year, they took a chance and launched a menswear collection, which received a positive response, especially the shirt designs. Over the next two years, they expanded their product offering to include over 2,000 designs such as co-ord sets, sweatshirts, hoodies, pants, men’s printed shirts, jogging sets , kurtas, nehru jackets, varsity jackets, etc. Throughout their journey, they have experimented with various franchise models including ASM, concessionaire and others.
In October 2021, the team succeeded in separating the Tistabene brand into sub-brands: Jewelery Dekho, Tarefaan and Luxe Home for jewelry, womenswear and home furnishings respectively, after much effort. In 2022, after careful planning, they listed products in different categories on separate websites. Hence, the brand evolved into a distinct menswear brand with various categories.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/brand-stories/tistabene-a-young-fashion-brand-started-in-2019-11681130172026.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Loss of $1.55 per share (versus a loss of $0.51 in 3Q 2022)
- All-local Singapore team win table tennis gold
- Tistabene, a young fashion brand created in 2019
- Rabee Iraq Stock Exchange Index rises 12.5% in April
- Google Pixel 7a First Impressions: The Pixel ‘A’ Series Finally Goes Premium
- While ex-PM Imran Khan is in custody, Pakistan arrests hundreds of his supporters
- Chinese President Xi Jinping to lead China-Central Asia summit
- Trump approves debt ceiling default
- Biden to host Indian Prime Minister Modi for state visit on June 22
- At the end of Title 42, here’s what to expect at the US-Mexico borderExBulletin
- Writers Strike: Hollywood stars picket with writers at Hudson Yards
- Flyers to nominate Keith Jones for president