Source: Cider Cider is just another example of contemporary, direct-to-consumer clothing brands proving just how successful the fast fashion business model can be.

“Sustainable fashion should be accessible, not exclusive.” Believe it or not, that’s a quote from the sustainability page on Cider’s website, something that might lead customers to think that Cider, aka Shop Cider, is a brand that actually cares about sustainability. in the fashion industry. However, that’s not really the case, as Cider is just another example of contemporary, direct-to-consumer clothing brands proving just how successful the fast fashion business model can be.

The article continues under the ad

So is Cider technically a fast fashion brand? How ethical is Cider? And by the way, how ethical is it to buy from Cider? Keep reading to learn more about where Cider stands on the fast fashion industry spectrum.

Source: Cider

The article continues under the ad

Is Cider a fast fashion?

Yes, Cider is a fast fashion company. Actually, Of course, youa website that rates fashion brands on their sustainability and ethics, describes Cider as a “super fast fashion brand.”

Of course, you also gave Cider its lowest We Avoid score, noting that the company has a concerning “lack of action across the board” in terms of fairness, environmental impact, and more. Interestingly, Cider is one of the newer fast fashion brands, so it’s significantly smaller than some of the major fast fashion players out there.

The article continues under the ad

What you need to know about Cider:

Four friends founded Cider in 2020, and two of them remain at the helm of the brand, as of publication: Fenco Lin, co-founder and chief fashion officer; and Yu Oppel, co-founder and CMO.

Cider, available at www.shopcider.com, is an online consumer-only business. She describes herself as “a global fashion brand” inspired by street styles from big cities around the world. According to Daxue Consulting, The economic model of cider is similar to that of Shein (one of the world’s leading DTC fast fashion brands), as it is largely driven by the frequent rollout of new fashionable items, the charging of incredibly low prices, and the promotion of social media .

The article continues under the ad

Overall, Cider’s prices are low, for example, tanks start at $6 and dresses start at around $10. Prices may not be as low as those seen on Shein or PrettyLittleThing (which once sold a dress for 8 pence), but they are always very weak in the fashion industry scheme. So how exactly does Cider charge such low prices?

The article continues under the ad

Source: Cider

Low cider prices can probably be attributed to cheap labor.

Cider claims that it has a “responsible supply chain”, that it conducts “regular factory audits and monthly visits from our side”, that its factories are registered with various trading standards and that Cider partners “with a number of ethical factories”.

The article continues under the ad

“By sourcing ethically, we are able to provide our customers with products that have been produced in a safe and fair environment,” Cider’s website states. However, all of these claims are only backed up by a few sentences about just three of Cider’s foreign suppliers and this information is simply not transparent or sufficient enough.

All of Cider’s factories appear to be located in China, where (and yes, that’s a generalization) it’s common to find factory workers who are criminally underpaid and overworked. And given Cider’s frequent apparel production and low prices, it would be next to impossible for the brand to produce its apparel by any means other than outsourced cheap labor.

The article continues under the ad

Cider also cuts costs by largely ignoring its environmental impact.

Cider says he creates his clothes “with sustainability in mind”, noting his “intelligent fashion model that only produces on demand” as well as his use of recycled materials. However, there is a major lack of transparency to back up these claims.

Although Cider has a Collection of recycled fabrics, which uses “recycled materials certified by Global Recycled Standard”, this line represents a small fraction of Cider’s offerings, with only a few hundred items. Not to mention that for many items in this collection, recycled materials (usually polyester) do not even represent 100% of the item’s composition.

The article continues under the ad

Overall, most fabrics used are synthetic (plastic-based), such as polyester, polyamide, elastane, and spandex, as well as conventional cotton.

Cider also touts its “smart fashion” model, which involves adjusting on-site production based on customer data, which helps the brand produce less waste. Additionally, Cider says its suppliers use “membrane technology” which is a more efficient way to treat wastewater. Cider also packages each item sold in bioplastic bags, which can be composted (presumably, only in industrial composting environments).

The article continues under the ad

While these efforts may be presented as better than nothing, they also fall into the camp of greenwashing, which is when a brand uses unverified claims and buzzwords to conjure up sustainability like marketing tactic. These efforts are simply not enough. The fast fashion business model makes it impossible for a fast fashion brand to be truly sustainable.

The article continues under the ad

Cider has been the subject of various controversies.

As reported by tab, Cider has had a few scandals going on. On the one hand, Cider again openly copied the designs of other brands, see the 13 Ongoing 30 dress, which was originally designed by Versace.

Many have also accused Cider of appropriating Chinese culture into various designs. Others condemned Cider for its lack of inclusive sizing, although as of publication, Cider now has a “Curve & Plus” collection with sizes up to 4XL.

Unfortunately, Cider’s efforts are not enough.