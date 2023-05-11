Fashion
Is cider fast fashion? The online store could be greenwashing
Cider is just another example of contemporary, direct-to-consumer clothing brands proving just how successful the fast fashion business model can be.
“Sustainable fashion should be accessible, not exclusive.”
Believe it or not, that’s a quote from the sustainability page on Cider’s website, something that might lead customers to think that Cider, aka Shop Cider, is a brand that actually cares about sustainability. in the fashion industry. However, that’s not really the case, as Cider is just another example of contemporary, direct-to-consumer clothing brands proving just how successful the fast fashion business model can be.
The article continues under the ad
So is Cider technically a fast fashion brand? How ethical is Cider? And by the way, how ethical is it to buy from Cider? Keep reading to learn more about where Cider stands on the fast fashion industry spectrum.
The article continues under the ad
Is Cider a fast fashion?
Yes, Cider is a fast fashion company. Actually, Of course, youa website that rates fashion brands on their sustainability and ethics, describes Cider as a “super fast fashion brand.”
Of course, you also gave Cider its lowest We Avoid score, noting that the company has a concerning “lack of action across the board” in terms of fairness, environmental impact, and more.
Interestingly, Cider is one of the newer fast fashion brands, so it’s significantly smaller than some of the major fast fashion players out there.
The article continues under the ad
What you need to know about Cider:
Four friends founded Cider in 2020, and two of them remain at the helm of the brand, as of publication: Fenco Lin, co-founder and chief fashion officer; and Yu Oppel, co-founder and CMO.
Cider, available at www.shopcider.com, is an online consumer-only business. She describes herself as “a global fashion brand” inspired by street styles from big cities around the world. According to Daxue Consulting, The economic model of cider is similar to that of Shein (one of the world’s leading DTC fast fashion brands), as it is largely driven by the frequent rollout of new fashionable items, the charging of incredibly low prices, and the promotion of social media .
The article continues under the ad
Overall, Cider’s prices are low, for example, tanks start at $6 and dresses start at around $10. Prices may not be as low as those seen on Shein or PrettyLittleThing (which once sold a dress for 8 pence), but they are always very weak in the fashion industry scheme.
So how exactly does Cider charge such low prices?
The article continues under the ad
Low cider prices can probably be attributed to cheap labor.
Cider claims that it has a “responsible supply chain”, that it conducts “regular factory audits and monthly visits from our side”, that its factories are registered with various trading standards and that Cider partners “with a number of ethical factories”.
The article continues under the ad
“By sourcing ethically, we are able to provide our customers with products that have been produced in a safe and fair environment,” Cider’s website states.
However, all of these claims are only backed up by a few sentences about just three of Cider’s foreign suppliers and this information is simply not transparent or sufficient enough.
All of Cider’s factories appear to be located in China, where (and yes, that’s a generalization) it’s common to find factory workers who are criminally underpaid and overworked.
And given Cider’s frequent apparel production and low prices, it would be next to impossible for the brand to produce its apparel by any means other than outsourced cheap labor.
The article continues under the ad
Cider also cuts costs by largely ignoring its environmental impact.
Cider says he creates his clothes “with sustainability in mind”, noting his “intelligent fashion model that only produces on demand” as well as his use of recycled materials.
However, there is a major lack of transparency to back up these claims.
Although Cider has a Collection of recycled fabrics, which uses “recycled materials certified by Global Recycled Standard”, this line represents a small fraction of Cider’s offerings, with only a few hundred items. Not to mention that for many items in this collection, recycled materials (usually polyester) do not even represent 100% of the item’s composition.
The article continues under the ad
Overall, most fabrics used are synthetic (plastic-based), such as polyester, polyamide, elastane, and spandex, as well as conventional cotton.
Cider also touts its “smart fashion” model, which involves adjusting on-site production based on customer data, which helps the brand produce less waste. Additionally, Cider says its suppliers use “membrane technology” which is a more efficient way to treat wastewater.
Cider also packages each item sold in bioplastic bags, which can be composted (presumably, only in industrial composting environments).
The article continues under the ad
While these efforts may be presented as better than nothing, they also fall into the camp of greenwashing, which is when a brand uses unverified claims and buzzwords to conjure up sustainability like marketing tactic.
These efforts are simply not enough. The fast fashion business model makes it impossible for a fast fashion brand to be truly sustainable.
The article continues under the ad
Cider has been the subject of various controversies.
As reported by tab, Cider has had a few scandals going on. On the one hand, Cider again openly copied the designs of other brands, see the 13 Ongoing 30 dress, which was originally designed by Versace.
Many have also accused Cider of appropriating Chinese culture into various designs. Others condemned Cider for its lack of inclusive sizing, although as of publication, Cider now has a “Curve & Plus” collection with sizes up to 4XL.
Unfortunately, Cider’s efforts are not enough.
All in all, everything that makes Cider what it is also makes Cider a fast fashion brand. We’d love to see Cider make some big changes, but in the meantime, there are plenty of ethical and sustainable alternatives to fast fashion shopping, our favorite recommendation being that you buy second-hand. You can even search second-hand websites like Poshmark, Depop, and thredUP for specific items, including cider house 13 Ongoing 30 dress.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.greenmatters.com/style/is-cider-fast-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wife of Robert De Niro: Who is Tiffany Chen as an actor welcomes 7th child
- No signs of stopping for table tennis star Sean McAnaney
- Is cider fast fashion? The online store could be greenwashing
- No consent procedure upheld legal by Hong Kong Court of Appeal | Insights and Events
- From PaLM to Sidekick, Google Offers AI “Vikings”
- Healthier diets lead to better physical fitness in middle-aged adults
- Xi Jinping urges submarine crews to become elite force
- Donald Trump takes on Kaitlan Collins, nasty human trafficking at CNN town hall
- Marcos meets with Jokowi and asks Indonesia to reconsider the Velosos case
- Rashida Tlaib pushes for recognition of the Palestinian Nakba in the United States | Nakba News
- Bollywood ABCD Dance School Tickets
- Connected Minds project aims to guide responsible innovation | Queen’s Gazette