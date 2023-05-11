Fashion
Bride pokes fun at her awful revealing wedding dress choice on TikTok
Bride defends her choice of wedding dress after being mocked online by thousands: ‘Was it awkward walking in front of your family like that?’
- A bride’s wedding dress looks great from the front
- But she was ridiculed over the lace detailing on the back
A bride has been ridiculed by thousands after sharing images of the ‘inappropriate’ dress she wore on her wedding day.
Sandra married the love of her life in April and donned an elegant strapless dress with lace sleeves.
But many netizens were quick to comment on how the delicate lace flowed from her back to the floor, partially exposing her behind.
The blonde bride, from the United States, responded to the critics by saying she had no regrets choosing the dress.
While the wedding dress looked perfectly fine from the front, it was the back that caused concern
Many netizens were quick to comment on how the lace flowed from her back to the floor and partially exposed her behind.
A TikTok video of Sandra and her bridesmaids has since been viewed four million times – and opinions on the wedding dress were mixed
A TikTok video of Sandra and her bridesmaids has since been viewed four million times – and opinions were mixed.
“No I couldn’t stand the back of the dress showing my ass,” one commented.
But the bride replied and wrote, “Oh sorry I didn’t realize you were wearing the dress.”
Others called the dress “a little tacky” and a third wrote: “What’s that dress in stripper from Alabama?”
And many more had other questions to ask.
‘Was it awkward walking in front of your family like that?’ we asked, and the bride said, ‘Why would that be awkward? It’s not like I’m naked.
Despite the criticism, many said Sandra looked “beautiful” in the dress.
“You look absolutely stunning, I don’t think you could have chosen a better dress to suit your figure,” one wrote.
“This dress is absolutely stunning, you look unreal,” another said.
“You are beautiful,” added a third.
|
