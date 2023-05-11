Fashion
Revolve and Maison Meta Bring AI Fashion Week to Physical Runways
The inaugural AI Fashion Week unveiled the top 10 finalists in its design competition this week, showcasing a collection of elaborate jackets, psychedelic dresses and ethereal jumpsuits. The event, the first of its kind, attracted more than 12,000 registrations from attendees around the world, and entries were judged by a panel of experts including REVOLVE Founder and Co-CEO Michael Mente, Director of fashion innovation agency Matthew Drinkwater, celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath, and Vogue Japan content manager Tiffany Godoy. Later this month, the judging panel will meet again to select three designers from the finalist group as winners.
AI Fashion Week, or AIFW for short, is the brainchild of Maison Meta, which bills itself as the world’s first generative AI agency. Founded last year by Cyril Foiret, Maison Meta hopes to show the fashion world how AI can be integrated into existing workflows and identify new talent in the process.
The AI-generated designs have certainly sparked curiosity in the fashion industry. Valentino, for example, was one of the first fashion houses to launch an AI-generated campaign, which mixed AI-generated props and models with actual product photography using Photoshop. Fashion enthusiasts have also created their own idealistic brand mashups and campaign treatments with AI, like the viral AI-powered Nike x Tiffany collaboration imagined by a digital artist rickdick using Midjourney.
Despite this enthusiasm, the fashion industry has shared concerns about the potential for AIs to replace famous creative directors or suppress emerging designers. Foiret isn’t intimidated by this, as he believes AI is meant to enhance the creative process, not replace it. With its new Fashion Tech incubator, created in partnership with REVOLVE, Foiret is trying to bridge the gap between AI-generated designs and IRL physical apparel production, and potentially launch the careers of new designers in the process.
REVOLVE’s investment in the incubator is significant, and it comes from founder Michael Mentes’ longstanding belief in the potential of technology to improve the fashion industry.
“REVOLVE was first started as a tech company. Long before I became obsessed with fashion, I was a tech nerd! Keeping up with the latest tech has always been fun, interesting and exciting, has made me he said in an interview. It is important for REVOLVE to be ahead of the curve because our business is very competitive. We are always looking for advantages and always looking for ways to be ahead of the curve. our best.
While he acknowledges that there is no hard evidence yet that consumers want AI-powered fashion, the launch of the AIFW winners’ collections on Revolve will no doubt be a highly anticipated and exciting event. an important data point.
As the fashion industry continues to explore the many use cases of AI, the editorial world is enjoying growing support. Tiffany Godoy, content manager at Vogue Japan and AIFW jury member, is optimistic about the role of AI in fashion, comparing its potential ubiquity to that of Photoshop or Illustrator. She believes AI-generated content can help support new kinds of creativity, especially for budding designers who haven’t had a traditional education.
Godoy said, “I’m interested in meeting the people working in AI and understanding the possibilities of supporting new kinds of creativity. How can we empower young people around the world, who may not have had the budget to be creative before that?”
Godoy also predicts that AI-generated designs could naturally become NFTs over time, further cementing the place of blockchains in the fashion world. As luxury brands explore AI technology, issues of ownership, copyright and know-how are becoming increasingly relevant. What is an original and what is generated? What is real and what is hallucinated? Since NFTs offer proof of public and immutable ownership, they could certainly play an important role in helping both brands and customers differentiate what is genuine from what is derivative.
The future of fashion seems to be increasingly intertwined with AI, paving the way for new modalities and greater global collaboration. With initiatives like AI Fashion Week, Maison Meta and REVOLVE are creating a platform for emerging designers who are armed with a new set of tools.
As REVOLVEs Mente summed it up for me: we believe that AI can be a technology that helps deliver experiences and products to our customers in ways that weren’t possible before. This company is not AI for AI’s sake, it’s AI to help us improve what we already do.”
