Schedule-Record Four Seminoles make All-ACC Men’s Golf Team





TALLAHASSEE, Florida. The Florida State men’s golf team set a program record Thursday as four Seminoles in Cole Anderson, Jack Bigham, Brett Roberts and Frederik Kjettrup were selected to the All-ACC team, the Conference announced. of the Atlantic coast. Florida State tied North Carolina for the most selections to this year’s team. Roberts and Kjettrup each repeat as winners of all conferences, while Anderson and freshman Bigham earn the feat for the first time. 4 Program record FOUR Noles earned a spot on the 2022-23 All-ACC Men’s Golf Team https://t.co/7TWJm9LAkN#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/bXkV5zpyfB — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 11, 2023 Anderson, a redshirt junior from Camden, Maine, has had a terrific year. He leads Florida State with an average of -1.10 against par and a team leading 24 rounds at par or better. At the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial in Charlottesville on April 11, Anderson co-won for the first time in his college career after carding 11 under 202. He finished in the Top 10 six times in the 2022 college year. -23, including a revelation. 15-under 195 at Maui Jim Intercollegiate Sept. 9-11. Roberts has 12 rounds in the 60s this year and is third in the Seminoles with an average of 70.37. The Coral Springs, Florida native has five Top 10 finishes, including a third-place finish at the Jackson Stephens Cup in the fall. As NCAA West Palm Beach Regional champion last year, Roberts is looking to repeat as the Seminoles prepare for the upcoming Morgan Hill Regional in California May 15-17. Kjettrup earns his second All-ACC team selection after posting a -1.07 under par performance so far this year. The Denmark native leads the FSU with an average of 70.15 and is also the Seminoles leader with 15 rounds in the 60s. He recorded one of the most impressive feats of a Seminole after carding an 18 under to win the Watersound Invitational, the lowest three-round score against par in school history. Bigham has been a huge spark in the FSU lineup this year and is a big reason the Seminoles earned a No. 2 seed in their NCAA region. The native of St. Albans, England, has an average of 70.95 and has finished 18th or better in the six tournaments he has finished this year. He is the sixth Seminole to make the All-ACC team as a rookie, joining Brooks Koepka (2009), Hank Lebioda (2013), Jack Maguire (2014), John Pak (2018), and Roberts (2021). Mens Golf is gearing up for its 17th consecutive NCAA Regional in Morgan Hill, Calif. at the Institute Golf Club May 15-17. A top-5 finish in his region would secure a third straight trip to the NCAA Finals set for May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona. ACC Player of the Year: David Ford, North Carolina

ACC freshman: Ben James, Virginia

ACC Coach of the Year: Andrew DiBitetto, North Carolina 2023 All-ACC Men’s Golf Team

Cole Anderson, Florida State

Jack Bigham, State of Florida

Brett Roberts, State of Florida

Frederik Kjettrup, State of Florida

Connor Howe, Georgia Tech

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Ross Steelman, Georgia Tech

Max Kennedy, Louisville

Jiri Zuska, Louisville

Ryan Burnett, North Carolina

David Ford, North Carolina

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Dylan Menante, North Carolina

Ben James, Virginia

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest* *ACC Individual Champion

