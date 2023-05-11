Bride in wedding dress responds ‘for her future daughter’

She said she did it to teach her ‘future daughter’ to be ‘fearless’

A bride has defended herself against critics who called her ‘sheer’ wedding dress ‘tacky’.

Ashely Raso designed her own House of Harper off-the-shoulder dress, which was completely sheer.

The long tulle and lace dress consisted of an open back, with a lace strap over the bra strap, she opting for white underwear to protect her modesty.

Explaining her reason for wearing the dress to her after-party, Ashley, from Sydney, said: ‘I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life and so when I went to [designers] Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to make a see-through wedding dress the ultimate fashion statement, they were immediately thrilled and on board.

@ashley.raso @House of Harper thank you for trusting my vision to bring this dress to life. I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life and so when I went to Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to make a sheer wedding dress, the ultimate fashion statement, they were instantly thrilled and at edge. We pushed ourselves to think creatively and outside the box, while keeping the dress refined and elegant. The end product exceeded all of my expectations. Danny and Isabelle, your creative minds are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Thank you from the heart. My future daughter will thank you one day for allowing her mom to be fearless and take risks that make her happy. #wedding dress #fashion trends #just Married #weddingtiktok #First look #marriage #bride #fashion Original sound – SiaCollection

“We pushed ourselves to think creatively and think outside the box, while keeping the dress refined and elegant.

“The final product exceeded all my expectations.”

In a ICT Tac About her dress, the Sydneysider added that she opted for it to be completely transparent so she could teach any future girls she might have to “be fearless.”

After sharing the design online, many said the dress was “beautiful”, but others said they would be embarrassed to dress like this in front of their family.

“I love it for you but would feel so uncomfortable talking to my stepdad and hubby’s extended family,” one person wrote.

“Unfortunately our fathers would never allow this,” wrote another.

“I know this drove all the good people crazy,” one commented.

“You can just say you like the style, you don’t have to validate it,” added another.

“Just wear the dress, no need to pretend it’s for a girl,” one commenter said.

“How is wearing a transparent dress going to teach your non-existent daughter not to be afraid?” asked another.

However, many praised the dress, calling Ashley “an icon” and “incredible.”

‘I like the look covered but uncovered at the same time. That’s exactly what I want,” said one.

‘Love this and send straight to the best friend!’ added another.