Brimfield Flea Market 2023: here’s what you can find in the vintage fashion tent





Depending on what you’re looking for, the Brimfield Flea Market Vintage Fashion Tent has more than enough fashions and accessories for even the pickiest shoppers. The Mahogany Ridge fashion tent in Brimfield is home to over 15 vendors packed with stockists offering a wide variety of men’s and women’s vintage clothing and accessories, records and homewares, their Facebook page declared. Learn more: Brimfield Flea Market welcomes returning buyers and sellers for the May 2023 show The tent opened at sunrise on Tuesday and remains open until Sunday, the last day before closing for the May season. For shoppers hoping to walk away with some cutting-edge finds, here’s what you can expect to see at the Brimfields fashion tent. Shoes in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) Are you looking for shoes? Almost every vendor in the tent sells a selection of shoe styles, sizes, and designs. Just make sure you find the perfect fit before you buy! Vintage clothing in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) Clothing can be found at every corner of the fashion tent, welcoming clothing from around the world in both men’s and women’s styles. Shoppers can find vintage to modern styles, categorized by decade the clothes belong to. These decades range from the 1950s all the way to Y2K fashion. Some clothes are more expensive than others, especially if you are a fashion designer. However, many items are also on sale. Vinyl records in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) They’re not for your wardrobe, but some of them are definitely vintage. Scattered throughout the tent, shoppers can find a wide range of vinyl records with music from the 1960s and 1970s to 2023. Belts in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) The belts sold here are not your typical everyday work belt. Here buyers can choose from a range of original and unique belts. Some are complete with beads, leather, velvet and more. Belts also vary in thickness. Jewelry in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) The jewels housed in the fashion tent seem endless. The tent contains hundreds of different types of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and more sold in a variety of colors, materials, sizes and extravagance. You can also find jewelry as cheap as $1. Hats off to Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) If you’re looking for a basic baseball cap, you’ve come to the wrong place. The fashion tent tends to feature flashier hats like the ones pictured above. Caps, beanies, cowboy hats and more can be found at each vendor stand. Accessories at Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) This is where the fun really begins. Centrally located in the fashion tent, shoppers can find an endless array of accessories to mix and match. Some of them include jewelry, sunglasses, gemstones, pins and more. Scarves in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) Again, you won’t find casual scarves in this tent, but you will find the best unique fashion scarves. Scarves are stacked in the tent, in different colors, hues, patterns and materials. Like many other items sold in the fashion tent, some scarves are vintage. Coasters in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) The fashion tent not only sells clothes, but also pays homage to vintage themes from history, slapped on coasters. Some of the coasters feature images of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, Marilyn Monroe and more. If you’re looking for a good laugh, you can also find coasters with witty jokes on them. Button pins in Brimfield The fashion tent is located in Mahogany Ridge at the flea market. (Taylor Sanzo/MassLive) Shoppers can choose from hundreds of different small button pins for just $1. Some feature different artwork, images, or quotes.

