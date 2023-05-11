Motocross is a fashion show





This article is about one thing. One thing we miss, one thing we love, one thing that sticks in the minds of motocross fans or at least this one. Here’s the thing: either you’re a gearhead or you’re not and I’m not talking about knowing how to go about it with a toolkit. I’m talking about the guy (or girl) in your group who is interested in gear. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Saturday practice or a championship weekend, they’re equipped, fitted and fresh. Browse enough magazines or social media posts and your own collection will always feel a bit lacking. Especially these days when the limited edition has replaced the annual iconic gear announcement in your favorite print publication. Motorcycle gear companies have taken the manufactured scarcity approach to releasing gear in smaller quantities and a well-placed LE is just enough for the avant-garde motocrosser to head to their local dealership to put the hand on the new fashionable look. The current approach to releasing new motocross gear is ideal for those who must have it, girls and guys who show up to a practice day with two different helmets to go along with their other three sets of gear. If it doesn’t match or the colors or styles clash, that’s just not acceptable. I’ve over thought the Look Pro Go Slow approach, but this is what works for me. I can’t ride well unless I look good and that’s a fact. Motocross fashion is such an interesting topic to discuss because there are as many different looks as there are riding styles. Everyone is a little different, but we all keep graphic designers busy. I would love to hear about a time when there was motocross gear that you absolutely had to have. Some in the motocross community don’t care less about having the most recent threads. I will never understand these financially responsible people. For me, having your kit looking perfect is that little bit of spice you can add to the whole experience of riding a motorcycle. Further proof for me that falling in love with motocross is more than just the joy of shredding on two wheels. It’s the sights, sounds, gear and people to ride with. Well, learn more next week. Thanks for reading this. It’s probably time for you to buy a new set of boots and the new Fox Racing boots are now available in half sizes. Big dog. OUT! Main image: Octopi Media/Kawasaki

