Fashion
Zippers, Elastic Waist: How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Changed the Way We Dress
CLEVELAND, Ohio Recently, I discovered relics of a lost world in my own bedroom. Blush, liquid foundation, high-heeled pumps, dress pants, a curling iron, everything I’ve barely touched since March 2020 marked the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
My makeup-free face goes great with comfortable clothes, even when I’m dressing for work. Like so many people since the onset of the pandemics, I’ve permanently swapped tights and matching jumpsuits for yoga pants and athletic shoes.
Were slobs, proud of them and never coming back, baby!
Even before the world turned sideways, everyday fashion was evolving into an everyday attitude like Saturday. But the pandemic has accelerated the trend and may have made it permanent.
Personal and professional life wardrobes have undoubtedly been affected by the pandemic, said Hillary Stone, associate professor at Kent State University School of Fashion. Working remotely and/or from home has pushed American society to adopt a more casual look in clothing choices.
In other words, when everyone wears hoodies and yoga pants to work, a tailored suit and Florsheims are left on the closet floor.
And can we talk about bras? The best part of working from home during the pandemic has been letting our girls out of their wire cages. Women clicked Amazon to order comfortable bras that didn’t lift or separate for times when modesty was required.
Now, wire-free bras make up more than 50% of the total non-sports bra market in the United States, reversing a long-term trend, according to news reports.
- This is part of a series of stories from cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer explore the lasting changes of the pandemic with the end of the federal COVID-19 statement on Thursday, May 11. Read stories related to this link.
When white-collar workers began returning to in-person work about a year ago, the change in attitude was evident, according to news reports.
(Employees) are giving a spin to the structured suits, zippered pants and pencil skirts they wore before the COVID-19 pandemic and experimenting with new looks. Retailers and brands are racing to meet workers’ fashion needs for the future of work, an AP story noted.
Being comfortable is more important than being super structured, 58-year-old Indianapolis office worker told the Associated Press. She returned to her office in 2022 in dressy jeans and flowy tops after working remotely in leggings and slippers for two years. Why feel buttoned up and stiff when I don’t have to? she says.
Stitch Fix, a personal shopping and styling service, says last year more men chose hiking and golf pants, pull-on pants and polo shirts for days at the office.
- Related coverage: Rising tech prices: Covid’s effects on consumer commerce are here to stay
- Related coverage: Coping with the next wave of the pandemic: loneliness
Maybe we’re leaning on our pandemic wardrobes because our beautiful clothes seem outdated. I haven’t bought new clothes, other than a few flowery tops, in years. I felt like I couldn’t justify the expense when I was living in sweatpants.
I hang on to some of my structured jackets and heels, just in case some sort of fashion emergency happens and I need to look like an adult. But these matching costumes are just too anachronistic to live with.
What’s amazing is that, unlike all the memos the company has never sent, the sky did not fall because i left the house without eyeshadow. I can command respect in the workplace while wearing buttery soft leggings (yes, that’s a trick). The ATM still gives me my twenties even though I’m wearing a comfortable bra.
I have lived long enough to see radical societal changes. There was a time when drunks were considered funny. Restaurants predicted they would lose customers if people couldn’t suck on cigarettes between bites of pasta primavera.
Will the new super-casual-always attitude be a lasting consequence of the pandemic? I’d bet my favorite buttery soft leggings that would never come back.
Julie Washington covers health care for cleveland.com. Read previous stories on this link. Also:
Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Earn Top Scores for Patient Safety in Leapfrog Rankings
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2023/05/zippers-out-elastic-waist-in-how-covid-19-pandemic-changed-how-we-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zippers, Elastic Waist: How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Changed the Way We Dress
- It was Google AI, not Google I/O
- Collins pressures Trump on false election claims
- Sleep apnea is associated with brain aging, dementia and stroke
- They Treated Us Like Criminals: UMMC Lets Most Oxford Nursing Program Instructors Go
- The behind-the-scenes fallout from the Hollywood writers’ strike
- Asia Cup row: Pakistan threatens to withdraw from Asian Cricket Council
- Schumer, Gillibrand and Morel Announce
- How Community Science Is Helping Tick Surveillance in New York State
- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo, causing minor damage world News
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal
- President Xi asks China’s submarine force to become an elite force to fulfill missions