Zippers, Elastic Waist: How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Changed the Way We Dress

CLEVELAND, Ohio Recently, I discovered relics of a lost world in my own bedroom. Blush, liquid foundation, high-heeled pumps, dress pants, a curling iron, everything I’ve barely touched since March 2020 marked the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My makeup-free face goes great with comfortable clothes, even when I’m dressing for work. Like so many people since the onset of the pandemics, I’ve permanently swapped tights and matching jumpsuits for yoga pants and athletic shoes.

Were slobs, proud of them and never coming back, baby!

Even before the world turned sideways, everyday fashion was evolving into an everyday attitude like Saturday. But the pandemic has accelerated the trend and may have made it permanent.

Personal and professional life wardrobes have undoubtedly been affected by the pandemic, said Hillary Stone, associate professor at Kent State University School of Fashion. Working remotely and/or from home has pushed American society to adopt a more casual look in clothing choices.

In other words, when everyone wears hoodies and yoga pants to work, a tailored suit and Florsheims are left on the closet floor.

And can we talk about bras? The best part of working from home during the pandemic has been letting our girls out of their wire cages. Women clicked Amazon to order comfortable bras that didn’t lift or separate for times when modesty was required.

Now, wire-free bras make up more than 50% of the total non-sports bra market in the United States, reversing a long-term trend, according to news reports.

When white-collar workers began returning to in-person work about a year ago, the change in attitude was evident, according to news reports.

(Employees) are giving a spin to the structured suits, zippered pants and pencil skirts they wore before the COVID-19 pandemic and experimenting with new looks. Retailers and brands are racing to meet workers’ fashion needs for the future of work, an AP story noted.

Being comfortable is more important than being super structured, 58-year-old Indianapolis office worker told the Associated Press. She returned to her office in 2022 in dressy jeans and flowy tops after working remotely in leggings and slippers for two years. Why feel buttoned up and stiff when I don’t have to? she says.

Stitch Fix, a personal shopping and styling service, says last year more men chose hiking and golf pants, pull-on pants and polo shirts for days at the office.

It’s one of the possible outcomes when millions of women all decide to ditch their high heels and start wearing Crocs instead.Ellen Moorhouse

Maybe we’re leaning on our pandemic wardrobes because our beautiful clothes seem outdated. I haven’t bought new clothes, other than a few flowery tops, in years. I felt like I couldn’t justify the expense when I was living in sweatpants.

I hang on to some of my structured jackets and heels, just in case some sort of fashion emergency happens and I need to look like an adult. But these matching costumes are just too anachronistic to live with.

What’s amazing is that, unlike all the memos the company has never sent, the sky did not fall because i left the house without eyeshadow. I can command respect in the workplace while wearing buttery soft leggings (yes, that’s a trick). The ATM still gives me my twenties even though I’m wearing a comfortable bra.

I have lived long enough to see radical societal changes. There was a time when drunks were considered funny. Restaurants predicted they would lose customers if people couldn’t suck on cigarettes between bites of pasta primavera.

Will the new super-casual-always attitude be a lasting consequence of the pandemic? I’d bet my favorite buttery soft leggings that would never come back.

