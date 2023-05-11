Gender bias on the golf course

It’s this week’s ForbesWomen newsletter, which every Thursday morning brings news about the world’s top women entrepreneurs, leaders and investors straight to your inbox. Click here to subscribe to the newsletter list!

I In what is perhaps the least surprising but nonetheless disappointing study I’ve seen in recent weeks, new research from the University of Miami and the University of Cincinnati proves that continuing gender disparities in the golf course mean fewer job opportunities for working women.

According to the study, women are 12% less likely to be represented in the executive suite when their CEO plays golf. Additionally, female executives earn 13% less than men under a golf-loving CEO (compared to 8% less when the CEO is not a golfer).

As Forbes contributor Corinne Post explains here, golf could reinforce implicit biases about whether women deserve to belong in spaces traditionally occupied by men, the authors suggest. Golf remains a male sport: 77% of golfers are male, and golf courses that allow women often limit the days and times women can play, or have separate holes for women.

How can we overcome this? As Post writes, it shouldn’t be up to women to fix this dynamic. Instead, male CEOs need to become more aware of how even the most innocent of hobbies, a simple trip to the green, could reinforce implicit biases.

Forbes Deep Dive: Apparel Entrepreneurs Can’t Wait to Fire Themselves as Models and Hire Gender AI Instead

After Levis suffered a scorching backlash in March for its plan to bring more diversity to the site with AI-generated models, critics slammed the company, which had a revenue of 6.2 billions of dollars in 2022, in order to not just hire more humans, it wouldn’t be surprising if major clothing retailers have become nervous about using, or admitting to using, models not humans. That same public disapproval has yet to extend to the many mom-and-pop clothing stores, whose budgets, like designer Tracy Porters, would collapse under the costs of professional hair, makeup and photography. .

ICYMI: News of the week

Goldman Sachs Getty Images

Tuesday, Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $215 million to settle the claims gender discrimination against nearly 3,000 former employees.

Gamze Cizrelithe founder of the Turkish hotel company Great Chiefs and a member of the 2023 50 Over 50: EMEA list, took his company public in Turkey this week. But amid the IPO, Cizreli remains concerned about her country’s recovery from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in February. She spoke exclusively to Forbes about her entrepreneurial journey and what she wants the world to know about earthquake relief efforts.

New research indicates that 19% more women’s lives could be saved if all women started getting mammograms at age 40, rather than age 50, and US Task Force on Preventive Services suggests a change in mammography guidelines as a result of this research.

In other policy news, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management on Wednesday proposed new regulations prohibiting the use of applicants’ salary histories in federal job postings. The draft regulation aims to promote salary equity and eliminate the disproportionate impact on women and underserved communities often caused by reliance on salary history.

The checklist

1. Forge social connections at work. The Surgeon General issued an advisory last week concluding that loneliness is as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here’s why employers should care and what they can do about it.

2. Support the mothers in your organization. When companies provide childcare services to employees, absences decrease by 30% and job turnover decreases by up to 60%.

3. Pass this story on to a man. Fintech as an industry is terribly skewed when it comes to gender representation. According to a 2022 study by the International Monetary Fund, women make up just 7% of fintech executives. This story explains how to circumvent hiring blind spots and get more women into leadership roles at fintech startups and beyond.

