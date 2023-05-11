Fashion
Meghan Markle needs a complete fashion ‘overhaul’ to overtake Royal DramaStylist
Meghan Markle should consider a ‘complete overhaul’ of her style for upcoming awards shows to show she’s ‘moving in a new direction’ after recent hits to her popularity, celebrity stylist says NewsweekIt is The royal report podcast.
Meghan debuted a stylish new look last month during a digital intro for a photographer friend’s TED Talk. It’s the kind of fashion choice she should keep making if she wants to leave the negativity in the past, according to stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder.
Talk to NewsweekChief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston Holder offered his professional advice to the Duchess, who will accept two awards in the coming weeks, one from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the other as part of the Women of Vision Awards.
“As a stylist, I would absolutely suggest a complete rebrand,” she said. “Let’s move on. Let’s reinvent Meghan, and let’s go. That would be [need to] be something big enough to get everyone talking, like going blonde, for example.
“I mean, it’s a cliché, isn’t it? she continued. “You break up with someone, you get a haircut. Well, she broke up with the royal family. Let’s cut our hair, do something drastic with it, and change her look!”
Meghan’s fashion choices have often earned her praise from the fashion press. She was one of the first senior royals to fully embrace the purchase of French-made couture outfits.
For her wedding in 2018, Meghan was dressed by Givenchy, and for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, she opted for a bespoke Christian Dior ensemble. This tailored approach to clothing is one of the keys to her success, Holder said.
“She’s gorgeous,” Holder continued. “She is very slender, but she has a bit of a delicate figure. She has a very short torso, which means that sometimes the outfits don’t suit her. So everything has to be tailor-made, everything has to be absolutely tailor-made. -measure so that she looks her best, and she looks great in kinds of column dresses, monochromatic, over parts. [they] suits him particularly well. »
Whichever direction the Duchess decides to take her style, Holder reiterated that it should be bold.
“Go ahead,” she said. “Wear something completely different. Let’s change the feel and take it in a new direction.”
A style change could move the Duchess in a new direction, away from the negativity that has surrounded her recent press releases, leading to an online impersonation attack. She also received support from fans around the world.
Despite this support, the Duchess saw her net approval rating on both sides of the Atlantic plummet. Last December, before the Harry and Meghan series was released on Netflix and Prince Harry’s publication Spare memoir, Meghan’s approval rating in the US was +23%. In February, it was down to -17.
Meghan has yet to attend any public events this year, having appeared on TED Talk via video link. The Duchess made headlines in Britain this month when she skipped the coronation of King Charles, deciding instead to stay in California with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while that Harry was going alone.
Meghan is expected to attend the Women of Vision Awards on May 16 in New York. The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, will take place May 23 in Los Angeles.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/meghan-markle-full-fashion-rebrand-royal-drama-miranda-holder-podcast-1799732
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Signal Hill gets its first pickleball court
- Meghan Markle needs a complete fashion ‘overhaul’ to overtake Royal DramaStylist
- With over 1 million published apps, Google’s Flutter expands support for web apps and WebAssembly
- Imran Khan’s supporters say he will be freed after court rules arrest illegal
- Former President Trump addresses New Hampshire voters at a CNN Town Hall event
- US News releases its latest contested law and medical school rankings
- Jacklyn Zeman, longtime General Hospital cast member who played Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70 Daily Press
- Tape to Tape is a hockey arcade game with a wacky party layer
- Federal Funding Boosts Rochester’s Next-Generation Laser Development : News Center
- How wildness and nature ‘re-connected’ the father with his lost daughter
- Disaster risk profile warns Canada is not prepared for a major earthquake
- Anniken Huitfeldt, Xi Jinping | Xi’s command: could be a Third World War