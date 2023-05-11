Meghan Markle needs a complete fashion ‘overhaul’ to overtake Royal DramaStylist

Meghan Markle should consider a ‘complete overhaul’ of her style for upcoming awards shows to show she’s ‘moving in a new direction’ after recent hits to her popularity, celebrity stylist says NewsweekIt is The royal report podcast.

Meghan debuted a stylish new look last month during a digital intro for a photographer friend’s TED Talk. It’s the kind of fashion choice she should keep making if she wants to leave the negativity in the past, according to stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder.

Talk to NewsweekChief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston Holder offered his professional advice to the Duchess, who will accept two awards in the coming weeks, one from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the other as part of the Women of Vision Awards.

Meghan Markle wears Christian Dior during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3, 2022.

“As a stylist, I would absolutely suggest a complete rebrand,” she said. “Let’s move on. Let’s reinvent Meghan, and let’s go. That would be [need to] be something big enough to get everyone talking, like going blonde, for example.

“I mean, it’s a cliché, isn’t it? she continued. “You break up with someone, you get a haircut. Well, she broke up with the royal family. Let’s cut our hair, do something drastic with it, and change her look!”

Meghan’s fashion choices have often earned her praise from the fashion press. She was one of the first senior royals to fully embrace the purchase of French-made couture outfits.

For her wedding in 2018, Meghan was dressed by Givenchy, and for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, she opted for a bespoke Christian Dior ensemble. This tailored approach to clothing is one of the keys to her success, Holder said.

“She’s gorgeous,” Holder continued. “She is very slender, but she has a bit of a delicate figure. She has a very short torso, which means that sometimes the outfits don’t suit her. So everything has to be tailor-made, everything has to be absolutely tailor-made. -measure so that she looks her best, and she looks great in kinds of column dresses, monochromatic, over parts. [they] suits him particularly well. »

Whichever direction the Duchess decides to take her style, Holder reiterated that it should be bold.

“Go ahead,” she said. “Wear something completely different. Let’s change the feel and take it in a new direction.”

From left to right, Meghan Markle wears Christian Dior on July 10, 2018; Givenchy on December 10, 2018; and Louis Vuitton on December 6, 2022.

A style change could move the Duchess in a new direction, away from the negativity that has surrounded her recent press releases, leading to an online impersonation attack. She also received support from fans around the world.

Despite this support, the Duchess saw her net approval rating on both sides of the Atlantic plummet. Last December, before the Harry and Meghan series was released on Netflix and Prince Harry’s publication Spare memoir, Meghan’s approval rating in the US was +23%. In February, it was down to -17.

Meghan has yet to attend any public events this year, having appeared on TED Talk via video link. The Duchess made headlines in Britain this month when she skipped the coronation of King Charles, deciding instead to stay in California with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while that Harry was going alone.

Meghan is expected to attend the Women of Vision Awards on May 16 in New York. The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, will take place May 23 in Los Angeles.

