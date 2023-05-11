I wore a transparent wedding dress for the sake of my future child





She is scantily dressed to impress people who aren’t even alive yet. Showing off her body in a debauched wedding dress was of the utmost importance to a newlywed bride, who claims she donned a barely there number on her wedding day on behalf of her unborn babies. But haters aren’t buying her mommy bear act. Point of view: you wore a see-through wedding dress to teach your future daughter not to be afraid, bride Ashley Raso, 26, from Sydney, Australia, wrote in the closed caption of her trending TikTok confessional. In the clip, which has racked up more than 156,000 views, Raso, who married in April, is seen sewn into a sheer dress by Australian designers Danny and Isabelle of House of Harper. Beneath the lace dress, adorned with rows of beaded appliques, Raso donned a strapless white bralette and matching panties to conceal her private parts. However, her stomach, thighs, back and buttocks were completely visible.





I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life, the blushing bride shared in the post’s caption. TikTok/Ashley Raso





Critics of the risque number shamed Raso for wearing next to nothing around family and friends on his big day. TikTok/Ashley Raso I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life, the blushing bride shared in the post’s caption. When I went to Danny and Isabelle with an old vision to make a sheer wedding dress, the ultimate fashion statement, [they] were immediately thrilled and on board. Raso added: My future daughter will thank you one day for allowing her [mom] be fearless and take risks that make her happy. And while she did, in fact, wow in her unconventional wedding attire, virtual critics viciously humiliated Raso almost as fiercely as social media antagonists slammed a distinct woman who recently exposed her cleavage as a invited to another wedding on the look.





Despite the backlash her dress received, Raso said her future daughter will one day thank her seamstresses for making the sheer piece. TikTok/Ashley Raso That doesn’t teach your daughter not to be afraid to look classy or elegant on your wedding day, one disapproving commenter spat. Just wear the dress, no need to pretend it’s for a girl, another scolded. ShluTTTY, wrote a separate critic, who appeared to have deliberately misspelled the word slutty in an attempt to disparage Rasos’ costume. @ashley.raso @House of Harper thank you for trusting my vision to bring this dress to life. I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life and so when I went to Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to make a sheer wedding dress, the ultimate fashion statement, they were instantly thrilled and at edge. We pushed ourselves to think creatively and outside the box, while keeping the dress refined and elegant. The end product exceeded all of my expectations. Danny and Isabelle, your creative minds are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Thank you from the heart. My future daughter will thank you one day for allowing her mom to be fearless and take risks that make her happy. #wedding dress #fashion trends #just Married #weddingtiktok #First look #marriage #bride #fashion Original sound – SiaCollection The flak Raso received echoes the backlash suffered by another Australian bride, who was also sent to digital hell on TikTok for wearing a “naked dress” to her recent nuptials. But, thankfully, in Raso’s case, there were a handful of naysayers who at least attempted to express their disdain with a hint of decorum. I love it for you, but I would feel so [awkward] talking to my stepdad and hubby’s extended family about it, chimed in an attacker, punctuating their sentiments with the embarrassed emoji. Maybe an after-party dress, but walking like that next to your family [your] special day [is] A [little] too much, said another. Elsewhere in the comments, fans of the see-through cut applauded Rasos’ bravery with praise like, you’re an icon and you love it so much.

