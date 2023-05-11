DALLAS MENS SHOW AND PGA GOLF EXHIBITIONS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION





Dallas Mall And PGA Golf Shows announced a collaboration that will promote the Dallas Mens Show and the PGA Buying and Education Summit to the participants of the respective events. Retail buyers registered for the Dallas Mens Show will be welcomed to the PGA Buying & Education Summit and vice versa. Each show will engage in marketing communication to cross-promote the other event. Finally, at the Dallas Mens Show, an on-site activation will promote the Summit, and golf apparel will be featured in the menswear fashion show and reception. THE Dallas Men’s Show will take place July 29-31, 2023 at the Dallas Market Center and showcase more than 700 brands of classic and contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear for major retailers coast-to-coast. The summer edition should be the most important in the history of the shows. Mid-Season Golf PGA Buying & Education Summit, July 31-August 2, is being held for the first time at the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort and PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America. New venue and event format allowed over 120 top emerging golf brands to showcase the latest trends in golf apparel, accessories and lifestyle products in the Exhibit Ballrooms sold out at the resort. Participating brands have also been limited for invitation-only One2One shopping appointments. In addition to product sourcing, the packed three-day schedule also includes equipment and technology testing, a live fashion show, national-level PGA training, and peer-to-peer networking at experiential events in the golf-centric entertainment and dining area of ​​the Monument Realty PGA District. . Brands at both events include 7 Diamonds, Criquet Shirts, Faherty Brand, Flag & Anthem, Johnston & Murphy, Mizzen + Main, Onward Reserve and Smathers & Branson. Exhibitor, event and Dallas Mens Show registration details are available at DallasMarketCenter.comand for the PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGA BuyingSummit.com. Photo above by jopwell.

