Snoop Dogg attended his first fashion show with his wife Shante and their stylish granddaughter as guests





Instagram/@cbroadus Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg recently attended his first fashion show. The rapper, actor and serial entrepreneur posted an image of himself, wife Shante Broadus and granddaughter Cordoba posing at the Chanel Cruise show in Los Angeles on May 9. @bosslady_ent @chanelofficial @nilerodgers Thank you. U 1st fashion show, Snoop, 50, wrote in the caption on Instagram. The happy family wore black and white, with Snoop sporting a scarf covering his locs and his wife sporting cool braids. They sat next to music legend Nile Rodgers for the event. Snoop didn’t just go do stunts. He also performed for the fashion house, presenting classics like Gin and Juice, ‘Nuthin But a ‘G’ Thang, Drop It Like Its Hot and Beautiful. He also released Anderson .Paak who performed Smokin Out the Window. Her children, including Cordoba’s father, Cordell, and daughter Cori, were present when the star took the stage. Other stars who have appeared at the Chanel show include Lil Nas X, Lori Harvey, Issa Rae, HER and the super fashionable Tracee Eliis Ross. This is the first time since 2007 that the brand has held a cruise collection event in the Los Angeles area. The last two took place in Provence, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco. The “Young, Wild, & Free” rapper has been making a lot of firsts lately. He took his first family vacation last year since he started his career decades ago in 1992. Snoop, Shante and two of their children, again, Cordell and Cori, along with their partners, were traveled to enchanting Bora Bora, Tahiti. “I just needed to get away from it all,” he told ESSENCE of the big journey, which led to even more in 2022. “I’ve worked so hard and never experienced this what a vacation was I just wanted to do it with my wife, first of all, because she was always there for me and allowed me to go to shows and travel and do whatever I always wanted to do. Never complain, just let me go. So it was like, let me find time to hang out with her first, mostly. So once I asked her , she is a loving and caring mother: “Let me ask my daughter, let me ask my son.” Then, before you know it, it turned into a couples retreat, at which I don’t object because I love all my family I know how to handle this kind of shit But I just want to make her happy and it made me even happier because we’ve been on vacation four times this year. We went from one in 30 years to four in three months. It might seem odd that with Snoop’s success over the years, he hasn’t attended a fashion show or been on a family vacation. However, the father is still in the bag with his hands in everything from promoting his own brand of cereal to directing comedy specials on Netflix and becoming the CEO of Death Row Records. He is also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 15. .

