A wedding dress with 50,890 Swarovski crystals breaks the world record





The wedding dress is made of 50,890 Swarovski crystals. An exquisite wedding dress with over 50,000 crystals sewn onto it has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most crystals on a bridal outfit. The outfit debuted at the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan on April 14, 2023, after four months of preparation, according to a report in the Guinness World Records. The wedding dress consists of 50,890 Swarovski crystals and was created by Italian bridal boutique Michela Ferriero, which specializes in “luxury, bespoke wedding dresses.” The world record dress has a sheer material, a sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. To make the bridge shine with every step, even the gloves are covered in jewels. New record: The most crystals on a wedding dress – 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this stunning dress pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023 According to the GWR, it took several months of planning to make the special outfit. Michaela Ferriero, co-founder of the boutique, designed the creation after researching the best materials to implement the concept. The garment was made after the designer collaborated with a pattern maker and a group of professional seamstresses in their field. Particular care was taken in constructing the base of the garment, as the bodice would need to support thousands of crystals. “Individual crystals were first sewn into the tulle base of the dress, crystal fringes on the bodice, gloves and finally crystal chains in the back to provide a cascade of light,” the site added. GWR official. In addition, it took 200 hours of “painstaking” work to sew each crystal. “When you have the ones you love by your side, every dream of yours can come true, even the biggest and most difficult one,” Michela Ferriero told GWR. The previous record was held by Zden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim Ltd. of Turkey, which displayed 45,024 crystals at the Forum Istanbul shopping center in Istanbul on January 29, 2011.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/wedding-dress-with-50-890-swarovski-crystals-breaks-world-record-4026796 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos