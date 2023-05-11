I make men submit a 500 word essay to date me

A woman is looking for to write male.

Lauren Kempton from England asks her suitors to write a 500-word essay if they want to date her.

Fed up with online dating, Kempton revealed a dating strategy last year that has resurfaced recently.

“Asking for an essay is definitely a good way to weed out what you don’t want,” she said.

On the 36-year-old’s Hinge account, she clarified that if they wanted to have a chance with her, they had to submit an application explaining “how you won’t waste time”.

“It shows you who they are and that they’ve read your profile and understand your humor,” she joked.

She first added the requirement to her profile as a joke, but many singles took it seriously.







Lauren Kempton, 36, started requiring men to submit a request to date her after feeling like her time was wasted. Lauren Kempton / SWNS







Kempton received several applications and enjoyed humorous banter with a few gentlemen. Lauren Kempton / SWNS

“People might think asking for a trial was full of me, but it was really fun; I didn’t expect anyone to put in so much effort,” Kempton said.

One suitor went above and beyond, submitting a PowerPoint presentation with their detailed essay.

He promised to “respond quickly to messages”, not to waste her time if there is “no spark” and to plan thoughtful dates.

“I would start by making sure that all the plans we made were adhered to. This would also include indoor and outdoor meeting plans depending on weather, time, cost, etc. (this includes the ‘acceptance of a Harry Potter marathon),’ he wrote.

He mentions that communication is a priority, which “includes contact methods such as text, call, FaceTime.”







The mother of a 4-year-old is avoiding dating apps now after numerous missed dates. Lauren Kempton / SWNS

Like Kempton, he didn’t want to waste his time either.

“I’m a big fan of knowing where I’m at with people; if you love me, let me know; if you don’t, let me know,” he signed.

Noticing the effort the singles have made “restored [Kempton’s] faith in men. »

After reviewing many applications, she went on a date with the best candidate, but unfortunately, it never resulted in anything special.

The 500-word essay strategy has proven unsuccessful for the mother-of-one, but she encourages other singles to try the method.

“It’s a great way to get people to show their humorous side and spend some time putting in the effort,” Kempton said.

Relationship Therapist Jaime Bronstein second Kempton’s strategy, “The challenge is always, ‘How can I stand out and show that I’m special?’ Asking for a 500-word essay is definitely one way to do this.

Bronstein told the Post, “In life, you have to be bold and unique to get what you want. Kempton just asks the men to step in and show him some effort.

Kempton took a step back from the dating scene, “I’ve been single for three years now, and I haven’t found something I’m ready to settle for,” she added. “I put my energy into other things and I think if it happens, it will happen.”