in difficult times, fashion research shines

We all know that the cost of living crisis has affected buying behavior, as well as search behavior, even before consumers hit the buy button.

This makes search engine optimization (SEO) and putting insights into action more important than ever for retailers and brands aiming to maximize sales in tough times.

And at a time when search king Google is investing heavily in advanced AI to take related technology to the next level, it’s clear that good search is crucial for fashion in good times and bad.

Fashionnetwork.com spoke to someone who is an expert in the field, Louis Venter, founder and CEO of MediaVision. He has worked on SEO with big names such as New Look, Moss, Karen Millen, JD Williams and Jacamo, among others.

But first, some information on the current environment. As mentioned, times are tough. Inflation started accelerating in 2021 and hit a 41-year high in October at 11.1%. It has remained stubbornly in double digits ever since.

Hardly a day goes by without an article in a newspaper or online telling us about how consumers are cutting back on discretionary purchases in order to afford the essentials. And that’s bad news for fashion.

A survey conducted last month by Barclays showed that a majority of consumers were willing to cut back on fashion spending in order to afford the essentials. And results from luxury e-tailer Mytheresas alone this week showed that even fashion online stores selling to the most affluent consumers are currently heavily promotional.

But they’re still spending, and research is an essential part of the journey to purchase.

Louis Venter

Such an environment can create problems for brands, but also huge opportunities, Venter told us.

Fashionnetwork.com: Can you see a direct correlation between inflation and search behavior outside of the simple desire to find brands at cheaper prices?

Louis Venter: To remain competitive throughout this period, retailers must fully understand the impact of inflation on online search behaviors and how search engine optimization (SEO) and other marketing strategies and investments can take advantage of these changes.

For example, when people are looking to save money, they are looking for better deals and therefore are more likely to try new things and tend to be more open to different brands. By understanding these trends, along with many other often nuanced trends, it’s possible for retailers to better weather the storm and outperform their rivals.

This is particularly important in the fashion industry as it is notoriously competitive and, unlike many other industries, trends can change overnight, which means retailers need to be exceptionally nimble.

FN: So what big changes have you seen?

LV: A watershed moment for fashion research happened last year. Previously, using our digital demand tracker, we saw an increase of around 20% in searches for non-branded fashion (generic rather than brand-specific terms) year-over-year, which is extremely healthy. However, in October 2022, we witnessed a drop by 20%.

AAlthough most mode categories have been affected, data on search semantics paints a more nuanced picture.

For example, in accessories, we have seen demand improve with jewelry up 49%, scarves up 86% and gloves up 48% as people are interested in potentially cheaper. People have also been more inclined to spruce up an outfit rather than just invest in new formal wear, which we have witnessed especially during the Christmas holiday season.

However, we saw purchases that might have longer cooling off periods drop with dresses down 22%, women’s boots down 7% and girls’ coats down 22.5%.

People were also seeing people using more specific and longer keywords when searching for products or services to find the best deals or to save money, for example by using words like budget, discount or pre-liked. Or people combine searches like what clothes they can wear to work and when they go out to save money.

FN: How much of a headache is this for brands?

LV: Demand for trademark searches has declined across the board. For example, brands without a strong organic unbranded strategy, a plan that focuses on improving a website’s search engine visibility and ranking for more generic keywords such as running shoes rather than Nike, were particularly hard hit, as they were forced to rely on expensive paid products. search ads, which have a lower ROI. Paid search, therefore, is also becoming much more competitive in the current climate.

FN: But there is more than just a cost of living crisis. We’ve heard from other sources that durability comes up more often. But what about inclusivity? Has it also changed the way we search?

LV: Recently, there has been a shift in the semantics of search terms surrounding plus size clothing, which presents an interesting opportunity for retailers. In the era of pre-body positivity, people may have refrained from using it or struggled to find appropriate clothing options. However, as the conversation around body shapes and sizes has evolved and become much more inclusive, the lexicon around size has evolved, and the implications of this transformation for research are remarkable.

Our data certainly shows that there has been an increase in search volume for terms including size, highlighting how retailers can leverage non-branded search terms to better understand customer preferences. By analyzing how customers refer to these items and what terms they use to search for them on Google, retailers can optimize their SEO strategies and ensure their products appear in relevant search results.

FN: Clearly, things move fast and search trends can emerge very quickly. Are retailers able to track all the data they have?

LV: The big challenge for fashion retailers now is to be able to spot growth opportunities before their competitors by exploiting these changing search behaviors, for which they must learn to be fast and first.

For example, MediaVision uses a bespoke platform called Metis which gives our team weekly access to trending search data across thousands of fashion categories rather than the usual monthly cadence, providing a speed advantage. This is driving non-branded SEO growth for retailers like New Look, Monsoon and Moss.

What we’re seeing in each category are search phrases going up and down, and by focusing on the rising phrases, we’ve been able to gain market share at the right time. Harnessing this is what allows retailers to create the most finely tuned SEO strategies. It also informs business decisions, email campaigns, and other e-commerce considerations by responding to market demand, rather than an internally-centric data set.

FN: It’s obviously not as simple as just looking at the data and saying, let’s do green dresses?

LV: Using this data means retailers can extrapolate deeper meaning to craft new marketing strategies. However, this forces companies to look at data from two separate perspectives.

The first provides an overview of categories must be prioritized to meet the relevant demand, and the second point of view gives you a good overview of the product focus on.

For example, in the jeans category, we saw huge initial demand for mom jeans, but this dropped significantly as flared jeans became more prevalent.

Strategy should be all about speed and agility in order to take advantage of these trends. Being data-driven, with an ability to scale with the times, should be at the center of all marketing goals.

Research demand data can help sales teams appreciate and contribute more effectively to sales planning. By knowing what products to sell and the optimal time to present those products to customers, fashion retailers can preserve their margins by reducing the potential need for discounts, or even worse, end up with unsold inventory to eliminate.

FN: Is this particularly important in the current difficult economic context?

LV: Even in difficult times, there are opportunities for growth. In tough times, SEO can really come in handy, making it more than just a hygienic factor for businesses.

However, to achieve greater gains, fashion retailers need to adopt a market data-driven approach to marketing and SEO. And as the cost of living crisis continues, they need to take the time to understand and adapt to changing consumer needs. As economic conditions change, people’s priorities and spending habits can change dramatically, and businesses that can keep up with these changes are more likely to succeed.