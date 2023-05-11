Here are 7 vacation dresses under $50 at Nordstrom that you’ll want to pack for your next trip.
I always have a hard time packing for the holidays. I want to make sure I bring clothes that go together so I can mix and match outfits, but I also want to bring weather-appropriate items. I also never know what mood I’ll be in when I get there, so I pack a few extras. So yeah, you can probably say I’m an over-packer. However, one thing that has helped me pack for the hot weather is packing my suitcase with vacation Dresses.
Holiday dresses are basically summer dresses but lightweight, so you can fit a few in your bag without overloading it. It can also be a bright color or a fun print, something you might not usually wear. Hey, you’re going on vacation, enjoy! Vacation dresses are easy because you only have to worry about one piece, you can wear them casually or dress them up, and you can layer them under jackets for cooler nights.
You probably already have a few vacation dresses in your wardrobe from past trips, but having something new to wear always feels good. Take a look below at seven pretty holiday dresses, all from Nordström and all under $50. Nordstrom has so many clothing options, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to wear to the beach and beyond.
You’ll be glad you packed this linen maxi dress. It’s lightweight, breathable, and yes, although linen wrinkles easily, it’s kind of part of the look. If you hang the robe over the door of a steamy shower in your hotel room, you can quickly get rid of the creases anyway.
