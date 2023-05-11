Here are 7 vacation dresses under $50 at Nordstrom that you’ll want to pack for your next trip.

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I always have a hard time packing for the holidays. I want to make sure I bring clothes that go together so I can mix and match outfits, but I also want to bring weather-appropriate items. I also never know what mood I’ll be in when I get there, so I pack a few extras. So yeah, you can probably say I’m an over-packer. However, one thing that has helped me pack for the hot weather is packing my suitcase with vacation Dresses.

Holiday dresses are basically summer dresses but lightweight, so you can fit a few in your bag without overloading it. It can also be a bright color or a fun print, something you might not usually wear. Hey, you’re going on vacation, enjoy! Vacation dresses are easy because you only have to worry about one piece, you can wear them casually or dress them up, and you can layer them under jackets for cooler nights.

You probably already have a few vacation dresses in your wardrobe from past trips, but having something new to wear always feels good. Take a look below at seven pretty holiday dresses, all from Nordström and all under $50. Nordstrom has so many clothing options, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to wear to the beach and beyond.

Nordstrom now offers popular UK retailer ASOS, and there are so many cute dress options, like this lilac babydoll dress.

This light, long-sleeved mini dress is ideal for cooler nights if you don’t want to wear a jacket. Pair it with espadrilles, platform sandals or even flip flops.

This dress has a 70s inspired surf print that can add some color to your wardrobe. Wear it alone or over your swimsuit.

This dress has a cute front tie detail, smocked back and ruffled hem. You can get it in Papaya Peach on sale or go a little over budget and get it in black for $56.

There’s a lot to love about this cotton mini dress. It has a flattering high square neckline, low back and interesting texture to bring out the light blue stripes.

This pink off-the-shoulder dress is perfect for dinner by the beach or lunch in the sun if you want to change your tan lines.

You’ll be glad you packed this linen maxi dress. It’s lightweight, breathable, and yes, although linen wrinkles easily, it’s kind of part of the look. If you hang the robe over the door of a steamy shower in your hotel room, you can quickly get rid of the creases anyway.

