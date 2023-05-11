The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be back as a feature film





After a five-year hiatus, the controversial Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is gearing up for a big comeback. This time, however, instead of the angel-inundated parades the outrageous brand was once known for, the event will return as a feature film, titled The Victoria’s Secret World Tour. The documentary-style film aims to “unite fashion, film, art and culture” with a focus on “emerging global trailblazers”, in a bid to restore the once lauded spectacle. According to the brand, the “reinvented” film will host the “VS20”, a group of 20 creatives who will organize four fashion concepts from cities such as Bogotá, Lagos, London and Tokyo. Their own creations will be featured alongside custom designs from Victoria’s Secret, and the film will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the entire process. Victoria’s Secret has struggled to save its public image since the show was canceled following highly insensitive comments from then-marketing chief Ed Rezak. In 2018, he tellsvoguethat he didn’t believe transgender models deserved a spot in the fashion show, nor did he think television was interested in a plus-size runway show. The brand’s image was further tarnished in 2020, following the release of a documentary series, titled Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, which chronicles the decline of the label. In addition to highlighting the brand’s harmful perpetuation of toxic beauty standards, the show highlighted L Brands CEO Les Wexner’s long-standing ties to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Since then, Victoria’s Secret has remained largely in the shadows. But with news of the series’ return, it’s obvious the brand is now looking to redeem itself. This film is the ultimate expression of Victorias Secret’s brand transformation, said Ral Martinez, Executive Vice President and Senior Creative Director at Victorias Secret. It will be driven by fashion, glamor and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past, but in a bold and redefined way. “We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creators who celebrate the individuality of women’s stories and perspectives,” he added. The Victoria’s Secret World Touris “coming this fall”, alongside a live fashion event. In other fashion news, Willy Chavarria called on the Pro Club for an essentials capsule.

