Kesha struggles to contain her ample cleavage in a plunging white dress

Kesha narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction as she arrived for her fifth album launch at The Strand on Thursday night.

The Die Young singer, 36, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, has been promoting Gag Order ahead of its May 19 release.

And Kesha pulled out all the stops as she arrived in a plunging bodycon white dress for the party.

The singer went braless in the number and struggled to contain her cleavage as she posed for photographers.

Kesha teamed the look with peep toe heels and wore her blonde locks in soft curls.

The singer rreleased two singles titled Fine Line and Eat The Acid last week in support of their new album which will be released on May 19.

The LP track comes amid her long legal battle with ex-producer Dr Luke, who sued her in 2014 when she accused him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

The trial is expected to begin in mid-July and last a week.

Kesha’s trip to the UK comes after she was pictured kissing boyfriend Ricardo Maddalosso in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The Backstabber hitmaker confirmed she was dating the film’s producer in March after the pair were spotted kissing at several locations in Los Angeles

The couple also attended Elton John’s Oscars party together.

Talk to rolling stonerecently about her album, Gag Order, Kesha shared, “I feel like I’m giving birth to the most intimate thing I’ve ever created.”

The singer – who bonded spiritually with the album’s producer Rick Rubin – admits it was “unnerving” to lay bare all those “uglier emotions”.

She continued, “I really dug out some of my ugliest emotions and the sides of myself that are less fun.

“It’s scary to be vulnerable. The fact that I’ve compiled a full record of these emotions, of anger, insecurity, anxiety, grief, pain, regret, it’s all so trying for me. the nerves, but it’s also so soothing.

The album was made after the star had a “spiritual awakening”, which she thought was a nervous breakdown.

She recalled, “I had this really beautiful, scary, intense spiritual awakening where I felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you wanted to say.”

“I really thought I had a nervous breakdown. I called my therapist and my doctor. They were all like, “Oh, you had a spiritual awakening. Yay! Good job,” Kesha said.

