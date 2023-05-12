Vogue Verdict: I’ve tried everything from Mugler x H&M and here’s what I recommend





What makes a good fashion collaboration? Is it the fusion of two creative visions and the resulting unique design DNA? Or does the success lie in a lesser-known name being offered a platform to bring their work to the masses? Or maybe it’s the alchemy of two creative people who meet across the artistic divide, whether they’re graphic designers, painters, cartoonists or filmmakers. Either way, if there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that in the right hands, fashion collaborations can be game-changing on the internet. If there’s one collab that has the best chance of breaking your browser this year, it’s H&M x Mugler. Falling May 11 (time to set those alarms), the collection is a celebration of all that creative director Casey Cadwallader has brought to the French fashion house. And unlike some of H&M’s previous designer collaborations, it’s remarkable how closely the collection stays close to original Cadwalladers runway designs: think mesh bodysuits, puffy shoulder pads, sculptural mini dresses and corseted tops. . There are also a handful of pieces that have been pulled straight from the brand’s archives, Thierry Mugler’s greatest hits of the 80s and 90s that could, quite honestly, be mistaken for originals. New and OG fans won’t be disappointed. But does the collection live up to the reality? I wanted to know. For complete transparency, before venturing into the H&M showroom, I had assumed that I was not the target audience for H&M x Muglers: I prefer an oversized fit to a figure-hugging silhouette and, as far as I remember, i never wore a catsuit or anything where mesh And crotch are mentioned in the same breath. Still, I left my visit with a wish list of items I really liked: a vintage-inspired mini dress, perfectly tailored pants, a boxy men’s blazer and, yes, even one. of the most fashionable bodysuits in the collection. So what made me change my mind? Big brands have been offering their own renditions of Cadwalladers Mugler since he joined the fashion house in 2018, so there was always a risk that, aside from the haute couture fabrics and construction, the brand’s form-fitting designs can fall flat. However, the first thing that struck me about the collection was the unexpected heaviness of the most skimpy items hanging from the rails: the suits had an almost scuba-like solidity, while the mini-dresses of archive defied gravity with origami-like folds of fabric. This, coupled with Mugler’s signature monochromatic color palette, meant I was faced with a collection that looked undeniably beautiful, both on and off the hangers.

