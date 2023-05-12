Brevard school board considers new rules regarding furry clothing





BREVARD COUNTY, Florida. At the Brevard Public Schools School Board meeting on Tuesday, members raised concerns about fur clothing that had been reported in district schools. At the meeting, school board members discussed the district dress code policywhich includes restrictions on things like sex apparel, beachwear, and gang paraphernalia. However, Vice President Megan Wright spoke about concerns she had heard about students dressing up as furs, a niche community of people interested in anthropomorphic animals. Wright disclosed comments received by the district that pushed to allow clothing like tank tops and hats in schools, but some students reportedly voiced complaints about other students wearing fur clothing. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider] It was interesting to see some of the same students who said, we should be able to wear whatever we want, but then say, but you can’t wear a tail and ears, District 5 Representative Katye Campbell said. during a meeting. I’m not a huge fan of the furry movement, but at the same time, if ears mean a headband with pointy ears on it, that’s a hair accessory. Campbell added that other concerns about furry students were noted in the complaints. The tails are different, and the students meow and bark at the other students: it’s not cool. But that’s not the dress code, Campbell said. Meanwhile, board chairman Matt Susin said his daughter told him she was tired of furries in schools. I’m all about trying to find a way that’s not acceptable in any way because what it does is (the students) then do the barking and all the other weird stuff, Susin said. This is something that comes back to our table at least every month. Susin said he was interested in finding ways to change the dress code to curb this behavior. After a few minutes of discussion, however, District 3 Representative Jennifer Jenkins chimed in, mocking the board for even having the conversation. It’s not rocket science, and it’s not an epidemic. If you don’t want tails on the kids, just say you don’t want tails, Jenkins said. It’s ridiculous. This furry talk is crazy and a culture war talk. The barking has nothing to do with it. Jenkins said middle schoolers had developed a tendency to bark and meow at each other, but that was nothing to do with furs. It’s weird, but they do. It has nothing to do with a child wearing a tail, Jenkins continued. They are all children, unfortunately. Talk to your college professors. They will tell you. Director of Student Services Christopher Reed told the board he might consider adding language to the dress code to address the issue, such as banning clothing to imitate a non-human. Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

