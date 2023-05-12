Clothes closet see more people, less donations





Clothing donation center needs more donations as it handles more customers, especially men

Over the past year, a Guelph clothing donation center has noticed an unfortunate trend. Since last summer, The Clothing Closet on Victoria Road has been serving more people than ever. And his coordinator says he hasn’t slowed down. It just gets busier and busier. “We’re seeing a lot more men, and we’re also seeing a lot of new people, people we’ve never seen before,” Lisa Burke told GuelphToday. “I think with the pinch of inflation rates everything goes up and people have to save a penny here or there. When you have a mortgage to pay and food to put on the table, for some people it doesn’t there’s not much left.” There is a problem, however. Burke said for the first time that donations dwindled in the spring. She feels like more and more people are holding their clothes longer these days. “We really need children’s clothes,” she said. “The children’s shelves are not full. Normally at this time of year they are full.” Specifically, Burke said, clothes for elementary school-aged children are needed. There is also a great need for men’s clothing, with the influx of men using the closet. “We prefer in-season donations because they’re easy to process and send now,” Burke said. “We have limited storage space, so we save some things like winter coats.” If you are considering making a donation, the Vestiaire is open to receive what you have on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., as well as Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at 6:30 p.m. “We need donations to resume,” she said. “When people share, there’s enough for everyone. “It’s about finding the extra in the closet. Share the spare, dig deep. There’s always something in the bottom of the drawer or the back of the closet.” Burke added that it’s also important not to leave donations outside, as they get picked up and strewn across the parking lot. For those looking for free clothes, shopping hours are Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clothes closet is in the back of the New Life Church at 400 Victoria Rd. N

