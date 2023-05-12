



THE Long live The team offers their top style advice on what to wear and how to wear it as part of our regular style series. Long live business writer Emma Gleason steps out of her comfort zone and slips into an electric blue mini dress. A tight, corseted mini dress isn’t my usual choice of clothing, but here at Long live we love style challenges and after all that’s the whole point of this series, how could I wear that? We also talk a lot about wardrobe basics, versatile clothing, and how to get the most out of your clothes for every occasion. So what better way to walk than by exploring how to wear a trendy dress? Tasked with translating this flagship piece from Muglers collaboration with H&M (in store at Commercial Bay now), I wanted to consider my own comfort and cool temperatures when putting this outfit together, as well as reference the world of fire, great French designer Thierry Mugler. In practice, that meant polished coats and 1980s-1990s accessories. The dress At first glance, this dress makes a lot of looks. Rendered in a striking cobalt blue, this dress featured in the campaign (and deservedly so, it certainly grabs your attention). It’s sculpted and form-fitting, with corset-style boning around the bodice and very futuristic and sexy sheer panels. The fabric is thick and stretchy, so it’s quite secure and firm to wear. Part of the Mugler x H&M collaboration that was released this week, it’s a great example of how creative director Casey Cadwalladers’ vision (and Mugler ethos) has been translated for a contemporary audience and a more wide, referring to famous French fashion houses sculpted, sexy designs. We used a lot of the same materials and made them just as well as our own, says Cadwallader, reported by fashion company, who also notes that design details for Mugler’s premium line have moved seamlessly, but with fewer seams, from its Paris atelier to a global chain store. Cadwallader also highlighted the power of the retailers’ supply chain, explaining that they have done some things with H&M that we cannot do at Mugler. Mugler x H&M dress, $249, only at Commercial Bay. The board Hosiery is key here; the shiny leg sheer tights I opted with are a signature of the classic Mugler look. Jerry Hall wears sheer tights in the ranges campaign and they’re also a simple and sophisticated way to add a layer of warmth. For an unexpected touch, I paired them with white open-toe mules; wearing a summer shoe with tights is a bit subversive and bizarre, which tempers the sex appeal of this dress. Although you can’t see it, I also wore a long-sleeved merino crop top (a handy layering piece by local designer Rachel Mills) underneath for extra warmth. Up top, a very dramatic and urban long black coat and I love the line of a long coat over a cropped hemline below, and how it reveals what’s underneath. Hot! It also helps to cover you up a bit, which gives you some security and comfort, especially when going to and from your destination. And to break up all that blue and black, and lean into the bodycon nature of this dress, I added a wide 1980s belt. I’d wear this look for a fancy dinner party, and it would be perfect for cruising the town and pretending to be in New York, Paris or Berlin in 1990. Another way to put this together is under an oversized men’s v-neck sweater, with a knee-high bottom (or mid-calf socks) and loafers, and a beret. Thanks to Fuji Instax.

