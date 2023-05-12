Pitti Uomo prepares a packed summer edition as menswear blooms

MILAN With 825 exhibiting companies, 41% of which are from abroad, and a full return of buyers from all continents, including Asia, expectations are high for the upcoming Pitti Uomo menswear show.

We have overcome complex years and our barometer is still the number of applying companies, which have grown steadily compared to January, Pitti Immagine’s managing director, Raffaello Napoleone, said Thursday, unveiling the schedule for the showcase. of four days, which will run from June. 13 to 16.

According to figures provided by Confindustria Moda, menswear exports jumped 24.7% in 2022 from the previous year to reach 8.9 billion euros, the United States, up 68.6 %, and China, up 8.6%, among the best performing countries helping to take export volumes and values ​​above pre-pandemic levels.

The fashion sector has reacted better to uncertainty than other industries over the past four years, Antonio De Matteis, the new president of Pitti Immagine, said during his first press conference since his meeting in February, succeeding Claudio Marenzi. De Matteis is also CEO of menswear brand Kiton.

Pitti Man is the only truly international menswear show in the world, he said, expressing his excitement for the upcoming 104e edition and the market response to it. Many other shows evolve and change, but Pitti remains the beacon with Milan Fashion Week.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support Made in Italy, ICE, the country’s trade agency, is inviting around 350 buyers to the show, including from Africa, Vietnam and Indonesia. The institution’s president, Matteo Zoppas, touted the importance of fashion as a powerful driver of the country’s economy and highlighted how the sector’s exports in the first two months of 2023 increased by 12, 7% compared to the same period last year, to reach 11 billion euros.

Confirming the sections that have become Pitti Uomos’ compass on the evolution of men’s wardrobes, including Fantastic Classic, Futuro Maschile and Superstyling, among others, the summer edition will showcase a range of cutting-edge projects.

These include a new iteration of the Scandinavian Manifesto section dedicated to cool Scandinavian brands, the second edition of the J Quality Factory Brand Project focused on Japanese craftsmanship, as well as a tie-up between high-end Chinese textile manufacturer Consinee and Labelhood, a Chinese producer. based retailer and incubator for fashion brands. The merger will bring two designers, Ponder.Er and Nullus, to the fair to present capsule collections made from eco-textiles by Consinee.

The sustainability-focused section S|Style, now in its seventh edition, has partnered with Kerings Materials Innovation Lab, or MIL, to offer 10 brands the opportunity to be accompanied by the unity of luxury groups in the adoption of innovative and low-impact materials and processes in their collections. Brands include Cavia, Dalpaos, Dhruv Kapoor, Isnurh, Jeanne Friot and Steven Passaro, among others.

Scouting Stateside, Pitti Uomo invited five Detroit-based workwear brands mentored by the College for Creative Studies, or CCS, to the fair. B.May Bags, Boswell, Detroit Denim, Deviate and K.Walker Collective will present their collections as part of the Detroitissimi section, including a CCS collaboration with Carhartt.

Events and fashion shows outside the Fortezza da Basso exhibition center are also planned, while there will be a trio of guest brands and designers.

BREs Eli Russell Linnetz.

As reportedFendi takes guests outside Florence to Capannuccia, near Bagno a Ripoli, inside its new factory inaugurated last October, where it will hold its Spring 2024 menswear show in the late afternoon of June 15 .

California cool dude Eli Russell Linnetz is guest designer for Pitti Uomos this season with a late night show scheduled for 10 p.m. Fendis. He also contributed to the assembly of the salons by installing in the central courtyard a replica of the Statue of Liberty partly submerged in the sand, inspired by the famous scene from the film Planet of the Apes by Franklin J. Schaffners from 1968. He is also responsible for the Make Believe sign standing at the entrance to the fairgrounds.

Rising designer Chu Suwannapha will mount an installation and present her spring collection at the Sala delle Nazioni fairs. The Cape Town-based Thai-born designer, known for his mix of Asian and African silhouettes and prints, thinks origami-like pleated batik fabrics are this season’s designer project.

Looks by Chulaap, project by designer Pitti Uomos for June 2023.

More track events will take place around town, with LuisaViaRoma staging a screen called Runway Icons on June 14 in Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence. Developed in partnership with British Vogue and its editor Edward Enninful, the outdoor show will trace the evolution of style through the decades, with looks from 50 international brands as shown.

Luisa Beccaria, meanwhile, joins the charity Corri La Vita Onlus to support women affected by breast cancer, presenting a collection on June 13 in the Frescobaldi garden.

The Rinascente department store will take the opportunity to celebrate the reopening of its flagship in the city with windows taken over by Slowear for the occasion and an evening and dinner. The redesign of the stores was completed in 2020. Valentino also marks the opening of its new flagship in Piazza della Signoria with a cocktail.

At the fairgrounds, Milan Fashion Week regular Giuseppe Zanotti will mark the 15th anniversary of his menswear collection by launching an eveningwear capsule featuring tuxedo loafers, while footwear specialist Doucals and the swimwear and beachwear brand Arena are both about to celebrate their 50th anniversary in Florence. . The latter presents its first lifestyle collection in collaboration with The Woolmark Company.

Liverano & Liverano, a local tailor with an international clientele, will present its first ready-to-wear collection at Pitti Uomo.

The physical fair will be framed by the Pitti Connect digital platform.

Pitti Uomo will be followed by Pitti Bimbo, June 21-23, and Pitti Filati, June 28-30, dedicated to children’s clothing and yarn makers respectively.

