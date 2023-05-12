More gay and bisexual men can donate blood as FDA updates rules





The Food and Drug Administration has finalized a rule allowing more gay and bisexual men to donate blood. Under the new guidelines, published Thursday, men who have sex with men who are in a monogamous relationship will not have to abstain before donating blood. However, people who have had anal sex with a new partner, or more than one, in the past three months would still be asked to wait to donate blood. This is to reduce the risk of sharing HIV, which is undetectable if it is a new infection. Previously, they were only allowed to to make donations if they had not had sex with another man at all, even with a monogamous partner for three months. Under the new rules, the FDA noted that all donors will be asked the same questions before donating, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender. The implementation of the updated risk-based rules around blood donation, which was proposed in January, comes after a decades-long ban. It’s a victory for LGBTQ rights organizations and experts who have long called rules around blood donation for gay or bisexual men discriminatory. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said they worked diligently to ensure the new guidelines were safe for everyone involved.





The FDA announced updated guidelines for blood donation on Thursday. Getty Images “Implementing these recommendations will be a significant milestone for the agency and the LGBTQI+ community,” he said in a press release. “The FDA is committed to working closely with the blood collection industry to help ensure the timely implementation of the new recommendations and we will continue to monitor the safety of the blood supply once this individual risk-based approach will be in place,” he said. Anyone taking drugs to treat or prevent HIV, such as PrEP, also cannot donate.





All potential donors, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will need to complete an individualized risk assessment. Getty Images The FDA has said that while people with undetectable viral levels do not transmit HIV during sex, the same does not apply to blood donation, as blood is given intravenously through the veins and involves a larger volume of liquid, which makes it much riskier. “As stated in the guidelines, individuals should not stop taking their prescribed medications, including PrEP or PEP, in order to donate blood,” the FDA recommended. The health body said it firmly believes that implementing an individual risk-based approach will not affect the safety or availability of the blood supply in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/11/more-gay-bisexual-men-can-donate-blood-as-fda-updates-rules/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos