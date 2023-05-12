Five fashion moms on what jewelry to give (and receive) on Mother’s Day





All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and commissions when you purchase something. Once a publisher, always a publisher, or so we should say. Those in fashion and luxury are known to be demanding. Fashion and luxury moms? Even more then. We spoke to five of them, some current editors, some former, about their Mother’s Day favorites to give and take. Each has its own unique touch, but the overall trend is personal: pieces that have a touching, joyful element that helps a mother keep her children forever close. Do they all love a handmade card from their kids? Absolutely! Do theyAlso love a legacy that they can one day pass on to their children? Of course. Pieces that honor and celebrate my two children have quickly become the most treasured pieces in my jewelry box, says Rickie de Sole. THE Nordström women’s and editorial fashion director and longtime formervogueeditors’ favorites have similar characteristics to what the Super Smalls founder and alumnusShe The magazine’s accessories director, Maria Dueas Jacobs, suggests researching when shopping for mom. Consider pieces with personal elements and meaningful symbolism, she says, like birthstones or engravings, to add a special touch. That doesn’t mean breaking the bank, by the way, because sometimes the most touching are the simplest: my daughter Gloria made me a ceramic heart-shaped pendant when she was in kindergarten, explains Marina Larroud, co-founder of Larroud shoes and former vice president of fashion at Barneys. New York. It holds a very special place in my heart and in my jewelry box. If you really don’t know where to start, luxury editor and writer Tanya Dukes suggests the simplicity of looking at what the mother-to-be may already have: Pay attention to the habits of the person you’re giving to, Dukes says. For example, if she always wears the same bracelet, consider giving her a charm that will look great on her. Or if she has a favorite color, give her jewelry with a gemstone of the same hue. Keep your focus narrow and [yes] staff. No matter what you’ve chosen to give or hope to receive, Jane Keltner de Valle, founder of children’s line Paloroma and former style director ofArchitectural Summary, sees investing in jewelry as the ultimate gift: One of the things I love most about jewelry is its inherent heirloom quality, says Keltner de Valle. I was blessed to inherit special pieces from my own mother and I look forward to the day when I can share this ritual with Paloma. Rickie de Sole, Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom Photo: Joe Schildhorn BFA De Sole selects bracelets to engrave, a set of rings to share for mom and mini, a group of stackable pavé and a jewelry case to keep them during her many travels. Roman numerals bracelet Briony Raymond Anya Hindmarch jewelry box Set of 5 Super Smalls Children’s Rings Spinelli Kilcollin bangle paved with diamonds Marina Larroud, co-founder, Larroud shoes Photo: Marina Larroude Colorful and whimsical pieces are Larroud’s main wishes for this year, along with a new set of hoops (how could one ever have too many?) and a heart of gold to replicate the ceramic one his daughter gave him years ago. Brent Neale mini sculpted shell pendant Lauren Rubinski heart pendant necklace Jane Keltner de Valle, founder of Paloroma Photo: Kate Martin A medallion for sentimentality, a kit of beads to encourage creativity, a future family heirloom watch, and a nod to the surreal journey of motherhood are among Keltner de Valles’ list of heads. Monica Rich Kosann Infinity Locket Necklace Super Smalls Make It Super DIY Bead Kit Cartier Panthre de Cartier watch 1stDibs Salvador Dali 1970 Madonna De Port Lligat Necklace Maria Dueas Jacobs, Founder of Super Smalls Photo: Taylor Jewell Dueas is a big fan of these collectible and customizable bracelets, a locket she bought herself and gave to her own mom, and two sets kids and moms can share. Personalized ring Aurlie Bidermann Super Smalls Totally Charming Pierced Earrings Super Smalls Lock & Key “Mom and Me” Necklace Set Tanya Dukes, writer and editor Photo: @cleanplatepictures Dukes dreams of that philanthropic charm with a colorful pearl necklace for good measure, a forever watch, diamonds with a touch of understated luxury and a mercurial wardrobe staple. Harwell Godfrey Diamond Gold Heart Harwell Godfrey Rainbow Pearl Base Necklace Jessica McCormack Diamond Tripset Hoop Earrings Small Cartier Tank Française watch 25.7 mm

