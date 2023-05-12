Giggling Zara Tindall narrowly avoids accident with mini dress watch for wedding guest





Zara Tindall was spotted battling the weather as she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October 2018. The Olympian arrived at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Mike Tindall, brother Peter Phillips and ex-wife Autumn, all of whom were battling strong winds. After welcoming her second daughter Lena Tindall four months earlier, Zara chose a bright blue knee-length dress with a high neck, long sleeves, a fitted waist and a flowing skirt. She added gray heels, a metallic silver clutch and a matching floral fascinator perched atop her sleek bun. Take a look at the moment Zara couldn’t contain her laughter as she narrowly avoided an outfit accident WATCH: Zara Tindall couldn’t contain her laughter as she arrived at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding Zara wasn’t the only one battling the wind as she made her way through the crowd ahead of the royal wedding. Mike was spotted laughing as he pushed against the force of time and kept his tailcoat on while Autumn Phillips clung to his green hat. Luckily, it didn’t seem to affect Princess Eugenie as she got out of the car wearing a Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress with long sleeves, an A-line skirt and low back, which she wore. asked so that his scoliosis scar would be visible. ©Getty Zara was pictured in a knee-length blue dress and a gray fascinator When her dress was put on display at Windsor Castle, she explained: “I always wanted a lower back, part of it showed my scar. I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and that’s a way to get rid of a taboo. For me, it’s a way to communicate with people who are going through similar situations with scoliosis or who have a scar that they are trying to manage.” Eugenie’s dress also featured meaningful symbols representing her marriage to Jack, including the White Rose of York which was entwined with ivy to mark the marriage and the couple’s future. ©Getty Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar She added the queen’s dazzling Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara and opted to forego the veil – perhaps a wise decision considering the wind! What royal wedding guest dress hacks do royals use? Windy conditions are something many royals have to deal with on a daily basis during their public engagements, but they can request a special mode hack to avoid mode mishaps. Speaking of adding weight to the hems, Anne told Australian Women’s Weekly: “For some materials it was an absolute necessity. It’s fine if you want to wear light clothes, but airports, always windy, don’t are never a good idea, so you find a way to deal with that. “It’s a very old-fashioned habit. You wouldn’t find it much now unless you actually asked or had things specially made.” However, Anne admitted that the Royal Family also struggled with hats. “Milliners do things that make perfect sense when you’re standing still inside,” she said, adding that “it makes a little less sense when you’re outside in a draught, especially when it blows behind you, but that’s experience, as they say. These things you learn to deal with. Some of the best photos from Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding… ©Getty The couple married in October 2018 © WPA Pool Eugenie accessorized her Peter Pilotto wedding dress with an emerald tiara © DANNY LAWSON Zara and Mike Tindall left four-month-old Lena home for the occasion ©Getty Princess Beatrice also wore blue at the royal wedding ©Getty Princess Charlotte was the cutest florist Princess Kate was also pictured trying to control her dress in the windy weather ©Getty The Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Prince Archie at the wedding, announcing the news shortly after SEE NEXT:The Secret Wedding Tribute From Meghan Markle to Princess Diana We Never Heard About Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO!s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budgeting help, wedding inspiration and real-life stories straight to your inbox.

