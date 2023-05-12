Five Diamond Jewelery Essentials for Men

With their meticulous attention to detail, the Natural Diamond Council and celebrity stylists, Leepakshi Ellawadi, Tiffany Briseno and Jay Hines, are here to help you create your jewelry box with timeless natural diamond jewelry in unexpected silhouettes with detailed clever. So, what jewelry lessons can we draw from this? Let’s dive into it.

Leepakshi Ellawadi We first turned to Bollywood fashion designer and costume designer Leepakshi Ellawadi to help us dress in natural diamonds. What’s new on the bling scene? It is refreshing to note that over the past decade, men have come forward to express their sense of style, fashion and choice rather than falling into the groove of preset standards and colors. As a stylist, it gives me a lot more freedom, while leaning into their personality and taking cues. I’m glad we can now experiment while dressing men in style in a way that celebrates their individuality, says Leepakshi. The style guide for men has changed significantly.

So where to start ? Get your core right, when it comes to building the jewelry collection, says Leepakshi. It should reflect who you are as a person, whether it’s a gold chain, a brooch, tuxedo buttons or a diamond watch, it should reflect your personality. . Key pieces straight from your pen to watch should talk about who you are and then you add fashion elements to it. If you wear a Rolex every day, add a little quirkiness to it, take it a step further in style or form with your weekend or party watch.

Based between London, Dubai and Mumbai, she works with Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Esha Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. Are his clients ready to experiment with his style code in the slightest? It depends on your power of conviction and the trust they place in you. And it makes it so much easier to push them out of their comfort zone. I aim to find the middle ground between how a celebrity or client perceives themselves and my vision, says Leepakshi.

Get the right core

A watch enhances the outfit, it says a lot about your personality, observes the stylist. If you’re looking to elevate your outfit, you need to invest in a good wristwatch that blends well with your personality, she adds. A simple fitted plain white shirt and black pants can be paired with a stylish wristwatch; it anchors the whole look.

Cufflinks and tuxedo buttons are next on my list. There are lots of cool designs you can play with, and these can be personalized with initials or designs that hold special meaning to you. Gold or platinum cufflinks adorned with natural diamonds or paired with gemstones can bring an element of subtlety or quirkiness, says Leepakshi, who is currently working on a project with Alexander McQueen in the Middle East. The third jewel for men is the brooch. Brooches or pins were utilitarian at the time, but have become a great accessory. They work wonderfully with Indian clothing and can also be paired with Western outfits. If it is a design with just a jewel or a minimum of sparkle, it helps to add a bit of glitz and glamor to the outfit.

Silver or platinum bands are a must for this stylist. I generally play it discreetly, when I do men’s hair. I like to choose the right tone of metal; platinum and silver, I believe, work great for most brown skin types. I prefer less shiny and more matte finish band rings. I’m not a big fan of gold, especially yellow gold, points out Leepakshi.

Next on her must-have list is sherwani buttons; they are a great addition to any jewelry box, especially for Indian clothing, as well as being an iconic combination. I prefer crimped golden buttons pancratan Or navratna gems encrusted with an assortment of five or nine colored gems and stones, she adds. Buttons can be set with birthstones, pearls, natural diamonds or any colored gem of your choice.

Top 5 Leepakshi:

1. Wristwatch

2. Cufflinks and tuxedo buttons

3. Pins

4. Band Rings

5. Sherwani Buttons

Tiffany Briseno How do you put together a basic jewelry collection? Look for compelling designs, a few minimalist pieces, and conversation starters. You should have an everyday necklace and at least one or two everyday rings. For the necklace, focus on a thinner chain with perhaps a variety of pendants that speak to you. Remember that jewelry is always an extension of your personality. The more personal, the more authentic, says Tiffany Briseno, a Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist whose client list includes Shawn Mendes, Angus Cloud, Emily Hampshire, Jack Dylan Grazer and Kane Brown. “I generally divide my collection into two categories; modern and traditional. Mixing them into one outfit always adds a level of interest to your look. You should have both versions of every essential piece in your collection, she says.

Tiffany’s inspiration is rooted in the history of architecture and fashion and her approach to image making has won her loyal clients in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.

She recommends investing in signet rings and pinky rings with custom crests or designs. Thin and chunky versions of link chains that sit on the collarbone or cross over tend to be a thin base piece. And with designers offering an unlimited number of options, from minimum to maximum, there is no shortage of options. It’s an exciting time in men’s jewelry, she says.

Build a collection

Small hoops that hug the earlobe and a classic two-tone watch never go out of style. A classic watch with a dial full of diamonds is a great addition to your collection, she adds.

Tiffany’s Top 5:

1.Pinky and signet rings

2.Cuban link chains

3.Link chains

4. Huggie Diamond Hoops

5. Wristwatch

Jay Hines Hailing from London, UK, fashion designer Jay Hines is the editor of Flaunt Magazine. He has also worked on several major brand campaigns and collaborates with many top athlete clients. For me, personally, with the men I’ve styled, they’re more interested in the design of their jewelry and the storytelling behind the pieces they wear. I think it’s fun for your jewelry to have a story or a character, says Jay, who counts among his A-list clients.

Key parts to buy

I always think starting small is a good idea depending on your price. You can start with 18k gold and diamond studs; I prefer white gold. Slowly work your way up to the bracelets section and if that’s your cup of tea you can move on to Cuban and diamond river and tennis style necklaces. Then, if you really want to go, go super crazy and start layering your jewelry, adds Jay, whose favorite jewelry is Cartier bracelets and a pair of white gold and natural diamond studs.

Rings are always a great everyday outfit. They don’t need to have diamonds; they can be simple and still beautiful. A necklace or two for sure. I am quite exaggerated; so, I wear two tennis chains and then another diamond chain if I’m heading to a place where I know it will make me shine like a disco ball, he adds.

When it’s time to shine, Jay loves watches with diamond-set dials like the Rolex Date just 41mm in steel and Everose gold. It adds a pretty touch to an outfit. Do not overdo it with too many diamonds, but a beautiful combination of rings, necklaces and chains. Maybe a simple Jane watch with a few diamonds will work or, again, if you want to go crazy, wear a Cuban baguette full of diamonds with a watch awash in diamonds, the outfit shouldn’t be too loud, says- he.

Jays top 5:

1. Wristbands

2. Rings

3. Studs

4.Collars

5. Wristwatch

Now that you’ve learned how to create a diamond jewelry look that’s more than the sum of its parts, commit. Be brilliant. Be you.