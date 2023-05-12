The Cannes clinch the series in spectacular fashion, with a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals after claiming a 3-2 overtime victory Thursday night to put the New Jersey Devils on the ice.

The Hurricanes won the best of seven series 4-1, but unlike previous games, it was anything but easy.

After four games that saw the winners come out on top with relative ease in high-scoring affairs. Carolina won the first two games at home by an 11-2 margin, then reversed a Game 3 loss by blowing things up in the second period for a 6-1 road win Tuesday in Game 4 .

Game 5 was an old-fashioned, nerve-wracking fight.

The Hurricanes trailed twice, 1-0, then 2-1. They fought back and tied the score at 2-2 in the third period before taking the win in overtime.

It was the first overtime game of the series and Jesper Fast’s winner at 7:09 of overtime had the crowd going wild.

Fast’s deflection while protecting Akira Schmid sparked a celebration for the Hurricanes, who never led until the final game.

In the tight opener of the second-round game, Fast made amends when he tossed a puck over the goal in front of an open net in the first period.

Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

Jesper Fast of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his overtime winner. Karl B De Blaker

Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey. Schmid stopped 36 shots.

This is Carolina’s first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2019. The Hurricanes will face the Florida-Toronto series winner, with the Panthers leading this one 3-1.

Both teams missed apparent easy put-aways that weighed heavily as play pushed into OT.

Early chances for the Hurricanes included Seth Jarvis’ deflection hitting the right post about 6 minutes later. Then came Paul Stastny finding Fast at the top of the crease – only to see Fast lift the puck over the exposed net in a play that left him shaking his head in exasperation once back on the bench.

The Devils’ frustrating moment came in a wild second-period streak.

Meier stole possession behind the net for Carolina and started a passing streak that saw the puck go from Michael McLeod to Phil Hughes just outside the crease and then to Meier on the opposite side for a takedown chance – only to see Meier send the puck harmlessly through and out of the crease.

Former North Carolina State running back and current Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sounded the pre-game storm warning siren for the Hurricanes to take to the ice.

Anticipation was huge as fans prepared outside the PNC Arena long before the puck dropped.

“They’re so excited. We’re hoping to finish tonight,” Raleigh’s Leslie Robinson said of her son and nephew.

Fayetteville’s Raymond Henley brought his son to his very first game.

“It’s electric,” Henley said. “He liked the outside, we like the inside. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Former Duke basketball star and current Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was also at the game.

It was his first match with the Canes.

“It’s pretty similar,” Williams said. “Their schedule is similar to ours, high intensity.”

Traffic Alert: Expect heavy traffic in the PNC Arena due to concerts, Canes House, ongoing construction

ABC11’s Josh Chapin and The Associated Press contributed.