Fashion
The Cannes clinch the series in spectacular fashion, with a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals after claiming a 3-2 overtime victory Thursday night to put the New Jersey Devils on the ice.
The Hurricanes won the best of seven series 4-1, but unlike previous games, it was anything but easy.
After four games that saw the winners come out on top with relative ease in high-scoring affairs. Carolina won the first two games at home by an 11-2 margin, then reversed a Game 3 loss by blowing things up in the second period for a 6-1 road win Tuesday in Game 4 .
Game 5 was an old-fashioned, nerve-wracking fight.
The Hurricanes trailed twice, 1-0, then 2-1. They fought back and tied the score at 2-2 in the third period before taking the win in overtime.
It was the first overtime game of the series and Jesper Fast’s winner at 7:09 of overtime had the crowd going wild.
Fast’s deflection while protecting Akira Schmid sparked a celebration for the Hurricanes, who never led until the final game.
In the tight opener of the second-round game, Fast made amends when he tossed a puck over the goal in front of an open net in the first period.
Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.
Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey. Schmid stopped 36 shots.
This is Carolina’s first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2019. The Hurricanes will face the Florida-Toronto series winner, with the Panthers leading this one 3-1.
Both teams missed apparent easy put-aways that weighed heavily as play pushed into OT.
Early chances for the Hurricanes included Seth Jarvis’ deflection hitting the right post about 6 minutes later. Then came Paul Stastny finding Fast at the top of the crease – only to see Fast lift the puck over the exposed net in a play that left him shaking his head in exasperation once back on the bench.
The Devils’ frustrating moment came in a wild second-period streak.
Meier stole possession behind the net for Carolina and started a passing streak that saw the puck go from Michael McLeod to Phil Hughes just outside the crease and then to Meier on the opposite side for a takedown chance – only to see Meier send the puck harmlessly through and out of the crease.
Former North Carolina State running back and current Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sounded the pre-game storm warning siren for the Hurricanes to take to the ice.
Anticipation was huge as fans prepared outside the PNC Arena long before the puck dropped.
“They’re so excited. We’re hoping to finish tonight,” Raleigh’s Leslie Robinson said of her son and nephew.
Fayetteville’s Raymond Henley brought his son to his very first game.
“It’s electric,” Henley said. “He liked the outside, we like the inside. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.”
Former Duke basketball star and current Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was also at the game.
It was his first match with the Canes.
“It’s pretty similar,” Williams said. “Their schedule is similar to ours, high intensity.”
Traffic Alert: Expect heavy traffic in the PNC Arena due to concerts, Canes House, ongoing construction
ABC11’s Josh Chapin and The Associated Press contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc11.com/carolina-hurricanes-game-5-nhl-playoffs-new-jersey-devils/13234962/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Cannes clinch the series in spectacular fashion, with a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils
- Google doesn’t need to buy folding smartphones
- Donald Trump’s ‘town hall’ show on CNN attracts 3.3 million viewers
- It’s time for a more unified and decisive ASEAN – Asia Times
- Jane Fonda reveals why she supports the Hollywood writer’s strike | Ents & Arts News
- Wealth and power of cashed-in Indias should be reduced, says former Pakistani cricket boss
- Russia Fines Google for ‘LGBT Propaganda’ and ‘False Information’
- What You Need to Know to Keep Mosquitoes Out of Your Albuquerque Garden
- In polarized Türkiye, not even an earthquake can shake the deep ideological divisions
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘unlawful’ and orders his immediate release
- PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth over Rs 5,500cr in Rajasthan
- Turkey’s Erdogan faces toughest test yet in historic election with high stakes