Rising Country Star hides shots in her dress at the ACM Awards | Parade





Patti pillboxdid not come to play ACM Awards 2023. The rising country star honored the Red carpet looking fun and fabulous on Thursday night as she showed up at The Star’s Ford Center with one hell of a trick up her sleeve! While wearing an extravagant and sparkly pink dress, Patti brought the party with her to the event in Frisco, Texas, as she hid a stash of Tito’s vodka shots in the dramatic sleeve of her dress. Jason Kempin/Getty Images The 37-year-old musician’s attire was already a statement in its own right, as the bright pink garment was completely covered in sequins and shaped with an over-the-top cuff that seemingly doubles as a mini bar! The stunning dress also featured a plunging neckline and draped fabric on the floor behind her. She paired the look with a metallic clutch while keeping her jewelry simple. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Patti is one of the performers set to take the stage at tonight’s event, as she’s set to sing a rendition of “Bonfire at Tina’s” alongside a slew of other stars, including Ashley McBryde, brandy clark, Caylee Hammockand the Osbourne brothers John Osbourne. Other performers include Jason’s side, Luc Combes, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson,Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood, Cole SwindellAndKeith Urban, among others. Besides, ROBUSTthe reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, is also expected to take the stage at some point during the night, while the superstarEd Sheeranis also expected to give a special performance. This year, the showco-hosted by country music legends Dolly PartonAnd Garth Brookswill also feature a host of notable presenters, includingTanya Tucker, Gabby Barrett,, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch and more. Following: Everything we know about the ACM Awards, including the full list of nominees and winners

