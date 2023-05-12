Jonathan Anderson on his new store in Milan

On a sweltering June afternoon, Jonathan Anderson took over a former industrial warehouse on the outskirts of Milan to present his Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. Outside, models lying on plinths; inside, the collection on display was an idiosyncratic “crash” of influences and elements, from Rembrandt self-portraits to bicycle frames. Later that evening, he took over a neon-lit Milanese nightclub, Teatro Principe – formerly the Discoteca Tropicana – where guests danced late into the morning.

This marked the start of a more permanent relationship with the Italian city for the British designer, who is mainly associated with London – where he has traditionally shown his JW Anderson collections – and Paris, where Loewe organizes his seasonal shows (Anderson is the creative director of the Spanish luxury house alongside his own label). In January 2023, he returned to Milan to show off his JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection at another warehouse in town; this week it opens the doors to a store in the Quadrilatero – Milan’s traditional shopping district – which marks its first outside of London for the brand and the second JW Anderson store overall (the Soho store opened in early 2020 , just before the pandemic).

Jonathan Anderson on his new Milan store

Design features fluted walnut panels and custom terrazzo flooring (Image credit: © De Pasquale+Maffini, courtesy of JW Anderson))

“I love Milan because they love fashion,” Anderson told Wallpaper* of her decision to open in the city. “There is an increased curiosity and appreciation for fashion in a very different way [from other places].’

Located at 16 via Sant’Andrea – neighbors on the prestigious shopping street include Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Chanel – the 53m² single-storey store is split into two rooms in a design by London-based 6a Architects, which previously ” the JW Anderson Soho store (‘they are fantastic, great architects – they really understand and capture my visual language,’ says Anderson). Neon-lit signage – originally created as an ode to life Soho nightlife – provides a visual link between the two stores, although Anderson says the design of each outpost reflects the city in which it is located.

Neon lights in the window of the new store, mirroring those found in JW Anderson’s London outpost (Image credit: © De Pasquale+Maffini, courtesy of JW Anderson)

Here, that means riffing on hallmarks of 20th-century Italian design – “the JW Anderson lexicon spoken in a Milanese inflection”, as the store’s design notes read – particularly through the use of terrazzo that s extends to the floor and is encrusted with the brand’s anchor motif. “Elements of Milanese design were really considered in the materials we used in store; it was very thoughtful,” he explains. “Especially the amazing floor we installed. It’s really special because it’s almost a checkerboard effect – where it breaks up into different sections, but all rendered in terrazzo.

Scaffolding-inspired fixtures, like those found in the Soho space, provide a sense of juxtaposition, while fluted walnut panels and hanging curtains lend privacy and warmth. Various pieces of furniture and artwork are placed “strewn” throughout the space, each chosen to reflect the feeling of entering a Milanese “salotto” (living room). A ‘Cardinal Hat’ pendant lamp by Lutyens Furniture – a playful design designed to evoke the headgear worn by Roman Catholic cardinals – hangs in the main space, while Mac Collins’ Iklwa chair and matching side tables for Benchmark Studio [the] Salotto with their commanding presence. Works include a duo of oil paintings by Chinese artist Hongyan and images by German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, the latter hanging in the dressing rooms.

Store includes Mac Collins’ Iklwa chair and side tables (Image credit: © De Pasquale+Maffini, courtesy of JW Anderson)

“For me, art will always be a language, which is what I love,” Anderson says. “I always discover things that fascinate me or interest me. Designing a store is the personal part. For me, they are just as important as a show, if not more – because they have to last. I love the process and being involved in every decision down to the door handles. The furniture, the lighting – every aspect I choose to include.’

It agrees with a growing revival of brick-and-mortar retail (opens in a new tab) which has seen a slew of new and remodeled openings from both established homes (the successful renovation of Tiffany’s flagship New York (opens in a new tab); Chanel and Gucci in Los Angeles) and independent labels (Tekla’s very first store in Copenhagen (opens in a new tab); First Aries store in Soho, London (opens in a new tab)). “Since the pandemic, the in-store experience has become increasingly important to brands,” says Anderson. “It’s an extension of the brand into a physical space and it’s a nice window into a brand. It allows people to engage on a different level.

A picture of Wolfgang Tillmans hangs in the store’s fitting room (Image credit: © De Pasquale+Maffini, courtesy of JW Anderson)

“There is this relationship in a store that is created between the brand and the public – and in a way, the store becomes a showcase for me,” he continues. ‘It’s more enveloping. It can explain what you do, your inspirations and tell your story.

JW Anderson Milan is located in Via Sant’Andrea, 16, 20121 Milano MI, Italy.

