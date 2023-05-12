Fashion styles through the decades | News, Sports, Jobs

Fashion
The program was called “Making Fashions: A Historic Fashion Show.” The show took place at Turner Hall and featured displays of outfits and accessories from yesteryear.
After a special lunch, guests were treated to a fashion show featuring 30 different looks modeled by nine volunteers.
Lisa Besemer served as emcee, introducing each of the historic fashion ensembles.
Besemer opened the show by telling the story of his grandmother, Helen Brust, who loved shopping in the stores of New Ulm.
“Shopping was a social event,” Bemer said. It was not uncommon for women to dress up for shopping. In honor of her grandmother, Besemer wore an outfit similar to what she would have worn in the 1950s. The fashion show was a way to remember all the ladies of fashion.
The show opened with several models wearing 1960s fashion, as it was a major decade in fashion. Looks from the 60s included a yellow seersucker sundress, a 60s plum velvet trouser suit and a hot pink 1965 suit with a pencil skirt. Jenny Eckstein showed off a 1960s Berkshire sleeveless polyester knit dress.
Later in the show, a 1960s maternity top was modeled. The dress style originated in the 1950s. Besemer said it became acceptable for women to be in public during the later trimesters of pregnancy.
Model Karen King wore a 1960s shift house dress. Shift dresses became popular in the 1920s but were revived in the 1960s. Besemer said the dresses fit taller women like King better.
Michele Juni Seifert wore a 1960s black and white houndstooth coat dress. The dress was considered a “Go Go” dress often worn with Go-Go boots.
The show returned to 1926 with a semi-sheer, long blue dress worn by Lauren McMakin. The dress originally belonged to Marguerite Pfaender Runk for her senior spring dance at New Ulm High School.
Donna Wing modeled a late 1930s flapper dress with a matching headband. The dress was made by hand. Wing modeled a series of 1940s dresses, including a black polyester dress with short sleeves and a 1940s blue velvet wedding dress. The velvet wedding dress made an impact on the public. It was unusual to see blue wedding dresses. Besemer said it was a more common color for a bride’s dress. The velvet material has helped brides stay warm during cooler season weddings.
The show featured several vintage school uniforms, creating a wave of nostalgia for many onlookers. King wore an old Cathedral High School uniform comprising a woolen blazer, tweed trousers and a matching waistcoat. The trouser option was introduced in the late 1960s.
King later modeled the 1961 white cotton gym romper that NUHS girls had to wear to gym class in the early ’60s. Besemer said women who had to wear it didn’t remember it with emotion.
Model Kristine Runck then showed off Teacher Mankato’s 1927 varsity basketball uniform. The dress belonged to Marguerite Pfaender who wore it on the basketball team. The uniform featured pleated woolen shorts but looked like a skirt from afar.
Model Misty DeLeo wowed everyone by modeling a cheerleader uniform from 1958. The outfit was originally worn by Patricia “Pigeon” Glaesmann who was a cheerleader at New Ulm High School. Patsy became the National Batting Twirling Champion. Patsy attended the fashion show and received a round of applause from the audience.
Misty DeLeo wore a replica of a forest green 1950s Betty Paige outfit with an empire waist. The dress came from DeLeo’s own collection.
Jeanne Kretsch then modeled the classic poodle skirt. The Poodle skirt style was popular with teenage girls in the 1950s, worn for dances and as everyday wear.
Jeanne Kretsch wore a floral pattern jumpsuit with a matching jacket. The dress comes from Herberger in the 1970s.
McMackin wore a 1975 sweater with a peach blouse and Peter Pan collar. The outfit belonged to Kristine Runck, who in addition to modeling, worked as an OB nurse and became one of the first women on the Milford Township board.
A 1970s peach coat dress with a notch collar, lapels and sash was worn by King. The modern coat dress first appeared in the 1910s, but remained a staple for decades.
Sarah Warmka modeled a 1970s floral shirt dress with matching fabric belt and cut fringe accents. Besemer commented that it was the perfect spring dress. Warmka then modeled a 1989 navy military-style dress with pointed leather lapels.
Seifert wore a red and gray polka dot knit dress specially ordered from a JC Penny catalog. The dress belongs to BCHS Research Librarian Darla Gebhard, who wore it to the grand opening of the Brown County Historical Society’s new museum in 1986.
A 1990s silk beige jacket and skirt was the most modern outfit shown at the show. Besemer said that at the end of the 20th century, fashion was moving towards a minimalist, casual style.
The show ended on a high note with a 1940s satin wedding dress worn by Misty De Leo. The dress features puff sleeves, beaded shoulders, a ruffled back and a chapel length train. The dress belonged to De Leo’s grandmother, Flavia De Leo.
At the end of the show, Besemer reminded the audience that wearing white pants, shoes or handbags before Memorial Day was always a fashion faux pas.
