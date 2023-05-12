Fashion
Keke Palmer stuns in a blue Sergio Hudson dress
Keke Palmer is that girl in her latest ensemble. The new mother stepped out to celebrate her upcoming visual albumBig boss. She looked amazing in a blue Sergio Hudson strapless dress that hugs her postpartum curves perfectly!
Motherhood looks great on Keke Palmer. The ‘No’ actress shone in the trendiest looks as she gets back to business after giving birth to her son. To celebrate the May 12 release of her visual albumBig boss, Palmer stepped out at the Grammy Museum in a fitted electric blue Sergio Hudson gown that was sure to have your jaw dropping. The strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline and it fell straight to her legs. The artist teamed the chic dress with white Christian Louboutin heels, diamond bracelets and diamond earrings. Palmer’s hair was styled in a bun with parted bangs and loose tendrils framing her face.
Sergio Hudson is known for creating ensembles that accentuate certain body features, and this particular dress showcases Palmer’s curvy figure, which she attributes to her son. “Last time I spoke to you I was letting you know that my son cleared my skin. The skin is still broken. And now I’m about to let you know that he gave me some something else. Bu bu bu body down,” Palmer wrote in an Aprilinstagramjob.
