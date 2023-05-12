Target 9 best buys, according to superfans

Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Target has become a favorite store not just among discount shoppers, but just about everyone. The big-box retailer flourished. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported that its total revenue of $31.4 billion increased 1.3%, an increase due to sales growth of 1.2% and an increase of 8.4% in other income.

While Target seems to have no problem staying popular, it’s also not lacking in competition, with giants like Amazon and Walmart looming over its shoulder. Thus, it is useful for consumers to know which items Target is the best place to shop for. GOBankingRates consulted Target superfans to get the inside scoop on their all-time favorite Target purchases.

Crayola crayons

Those who color or have young children may appreciate Targets deals on Crayola crayons.

For example, their 48-point washable sidewalk chalk is only $5.29 in store and currently only costs $4.49 when purchased onlinesaid Liza Kirsh, chief marketing officer of dymap. Amazon, for example, sells a box of 36 units for $19.86, so you’ll enjoy huge savings when buying from Target. Even Walmart sells the 48ct for $15.99. With summer fast approaching, stock up on fun, quality sidewalk chalk at Target at a great price.

Men T Shirts

Men’s clothing at Target is high quality and often less expensive than what other retailers sell similar products for.

The average men’s shirt at Target costs around $30, while anywhere else with comparable quality it would be closer to $45, said James Green, owner of Build a head. Right now, you can actually find men’s t-shirts for as little as $6 at target.

Designer clothes

You can find plenty of Target-branded clothing in the store, sure, but did you know you can also find (on occasion) designer duds at the Bullseye retailer? Indeed, Target regularly collaborates with leading designers to create exclusive collections.

Target has stepped up its fashion game in recent years, offering trendy and affordable clothing options for men, women and children, said Eva Decker, chief marketing officer of Idigic. I recommend checking out Targets’ collaborations with designers like Hunter and Victoria Beckham, which offer high-end style at a fraction of the cost.

Good & Gather Pumpkin Pie Spice

Who said pumpkin spice had to be exclusively the flavor of fall? Why not summer too? At Target, you can have it anytime.

Target has its solid version of house brands for $1.99 for a 1.7 oz container, said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.comwho adds that it’s easier to buy a great Targets version of this spice than it is to make your own.

Good & Gather Creamy Peanut Butter

Almost every retailer that sells groceries sells peanut butter. But is it as good and affordable as the Targets offer?

A 40 oz jar of this snack costs $4.79 and whether I cook with it or just use it as a side to apple slices or graham crackers, 11 cents an ounce is excellent value. Even the smaller containers cost around 12 cents an ounce, so if I feel like I need less, I don’t mind buying the 16-ounce jar of this staple for the pantry, Ramhold said.

Good & Gather Hot Cocoa Mix

Again, more of a cold weather related but still good to know article on Targets delicious Good & Gather Hot Cocoa Mix, which sells for $6.49 a box.

This stuff is so good and it’s been a regular purchase of mine since I discovered it, Ramhold said. Some flavors are available year-round, including Double Chocolate, Peppermint, Cinnamon, and Sea Salt Caramel, and they’re all delicious. Honestly, they’re in my pantry all year round.

Silicone Clip Colander

Tiffany Payne, Content Manager at PharmacyOnlineswear by it $8 clip strainer for casseroles, noting that it simplifies cooking.

You can add it to any container to filter water without having to empty the sink to use a traditional strainer, Payne said. As it is made of silicone, it is also easy to disinfect.

Costway 6 Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

It’s almost outdoor grilling season. If you are not already equipped with grilling equipment, you may want to check out this 6 Burner Propane Gas Grill for $324.99.

As someone who recently moved to a new house with a large garden, I was looking for a large grill that could provide my family and friends with a barbecue on summer afternoons. I saw the model on a Target competitor’s site, and the price was $499, said Milosz Krasinski, chief executive of Chilli Fruit. When I checked Target’s website I was shocked and had to check if it was the same grill for sure. Target offers it for $324.99, which is 40% less than competitors.

Stars above pajamas

Walmart, Costco and other mega-retailers sell pajamas, but are they just that perfect level of softness and attractiveness? Because it really matters.

By far, these are the most comfortable clothes I’ve found at Target, and despite falling under pajamas, I wear these clothes every time, Ramhold said. Their joggers are around $20 a pair but they’re so comfortable that I’ve bought several pairs and tend to wear them pretty much every day. Pants also cost around $20 and shorts between $13 and $14 per pair depending on the material. I highly recommend these if you’re interested in cozy pajamas or loungewear, but also want to look cute.

