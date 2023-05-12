Japanese street fashion: popular brands in Japan

Exploring Japan’s unique and exciting streetwear scene can be a wild ride. Japanese street fashion has always been ahead of the curve, setting trends and pushing boundaries. It is an expression of creativity and individuality against the push for normativity from the more traditional sectors of the country, which in the process has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts around the world.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the most striking fashion trends as well as some of the most popular streetwear brands in Japan, so you can unleash your inner fashionista and maybe find your next favorite brand!

What is Street Fashion in Japan?

In any developed country, street fashion is a vibrant and ever-changing culture that is intertwined with the country’s youth and subcultures, and Japan is no different in this regard. Unlike haute couture, which is often associated with luxury and exclusivity, street fashion aims to be approachable and approachable, even in the case of some of its more extravagant Japanese manifestations. We can see it on the streets of big cities like Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto.

Unique and modern Japanese street fashion styles

These modern street fashion styles can often be an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary elements inspired by various subcultures and fashion movements. Each of them should not be understood as completely isolated from the others, since cross-influences are also part of the evolution of different aesthetics. Here are some of the most popular modern styles that have emerged from the streets of Japan:

Kawaii: Sweetly cute with a spin

Kawaii is a Japanese term meaning “cute” or “lovable”. The style is characterized by its pastel colors, frilly skirts and oversized bows. Kawaii fashion is all about embracing your inner child and creating a cute and playful look that stands out from the crowd. It started in the 1970s as a rejection of cultural norms and expectations placed on women in Japan, so it tends to be popular with girls and young women in Japan, who also use Kawaii-type accessories such as soft toys, hairpins and backpacks.

Lolita: no shortage of laces

Lolita fashion is inspired by the Victorian era and Rococo aesthetics and is characterized by its overloaded doll look. It was popularized thanks to the hit 1970s manga and anime, The Rose of Versailles. This style includes full skirts, lace and ribbons, often paired with knee high socks and Mary Jane shoes. Lolita fashion has several sub-styles, including Gothic Lolita, Sweet Lolita, and Classic Lolita. Lolita girls can be seen wearing these styles at events such as tea parties and cosplay events.

Gyaru: Anything but Simple

Gyaru is the Japaneseized version of the word “gal”. This style originated in the 1970s and peaked in the 1990s. It is all about creating a somewhat glamorous and daring look based on deep tanned skin, long hair and lots of makeup, partially inspired by the American aesthetic of beach blondes in stark contrast to the Japanese. beauty standard of black hair and pale skin. Gyaru fashion is characterized by tight-fitting clothes, short skirts and platform shoes, often paired with an array of accessories such as false eyelashes, nails and jewelry.

Visual Kei: Take a Glam Rock Tour

Visual Kei is a style that originated in the 1980s and is all about creating a dramatic, edgy look inspired by the Glam Rock aesthetic. This style includes colorful and elaborate hairstyles, heavy makeup and flamboyant clothes. Visual Kei fashion is often inspired by rock and metal music and is popular among young people in Japan who are into the music scene, and as such appeals to young men and women. This style is all about making a statement and standing out from the crowd.

Decora Kei: The more the merrier

Decora Kei is a style that is all about creating a colorful and playful look. This style features bright colors, bold patterns and lots of accessories. Decora Kei fashion is characterized by its use of stickers, badges and colored hair clips, if possible at the same time. It’s impossible to miss and you’ll know exactly when you spot one amidst an explosion of glitter and color. Decora Kei is all about having fun and expressing your unique personality through your fashion choices.

Popular Japanese street fashion brands

Here are some of the hottest Japanese streetwear brands:

Like boys

Created by innovative fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, Comme des Garçons is a high-end fashion brand founded in Tokyo in 1969. The brand is known for its avant-garde designs, cuts and unique prints. Comme des Garçons has been at the forefront of the Japanese fashion scene for decades, and its designs continue to inspire and push boundaries.

▶ Comme des Garçons official website https://www.comme-des-garcons.com/index.html

A bathing monkey

A Bathing Ape, also known as BAPE, is a Japanese streetwear brand founded in 1993. The brand is known for its bold graphics, camouflage prints and iconic monkey logo. A Bathing Ape has collaborated with several major brands over the years, including Adidas and Coca-Cola.

▶ An official Bathing Ape website: https://bape.com/

VIVIM

VISVIM is a Japanese fashion brand created in 2000 by Hiroki Nakamura. The brand is known for its high quality materials, attention to detail and unique designs. VISVIM is inspired by traditional Japanese clothing and craftsmanship, and its pieces are often a fusion of old and new.

▶ VISVIM official website: https://www.visvim.tv/

WTAPS

WTAPS is a Japanese streetwear brand that was founded by Tetsu Nishiyama in 1996. It draws inspiration from military and workwear aesthetics, resulting in a collection of utilitarian and stylish pieces. The brand’s signature aesthetic is characterized by rugged fabrics, bold graphics and functional designs. From its iconic “WTAPS” logo to its bold camo prints, the brand’s designs are instantly recognizable and highly sought after.

▶ Official WTAPS website: https://www.wtaps.com/

Neighborhood

Neighborhood, founded in 1994 by Shinsuke Takizawa, is known for its avant-garde and rebellious style. Drawing inspiration from biker culture and punk rock, the brand’s designs often feature bold graphics and striking typography. Neighborhood is also known for its collaborations with other brands, including Adidas and BAPE.

▶ Official site of the district: https://www.voisinage.jp/

SHELTERED

UNDERCOVER, founded in 1990 by Jun Takahashi, is one of the most influential brands on the Japanese streetwear scene. The brand’s designs are often characterized by a dark and moody aesthetic, emphasizing intricate graphics and unique silhouettes. UNDERCOVER has collaborated with several top brands over the years, including Nike and Converse.

▶ UNDERCOVER official website: https://undercoverism.com/

Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto is a Japanese fashion designer who founded his eponymous label in 1981. The label is known for its edgy designs, deconstructed silhouettes and monochromatic color palette. Yohji Yamamoto has been an integral part of the Japanese fashion scene for decades, and his designs continue to inspire and push boundaries.

▶ Yohji Yamamoto official website: https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/en/

BEAMS

BEAMS is a Japanese fashion brand that was founded in 1976. The brand was inspired by the aesthetic of American urban colleges and is known for its everyday casual wear, perfect for the modern urban lifestyle. BEAMS has collaborated with several major brands over the years, including Levi’s and Disney.

▶ BEAMS official website: https://www.beams.co.jp/

HYSTERIC GLAMOR

HYSTERIC GLAMOR is a Japanese fashion brand founded by Nobuhiko Kitamura in 1984. The brand draws inspiration from a variety of sources including punk rock, glam rock and 1960s pop culture. The brand’s designs often feature bold graphics , bright colors and playful typography, resulting in a fun and playful aesthetic.

▶ Hysteric Glamor official website: https://www.hystericglamour.jp/

FRAGMENT DESIGN

FRAGMENT DESIGN is a Japanese streetwear brand founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara in 2003. The brand is known for its minimalist designs, understated aesthetics and clean lines. FRAGMENT DESIGN has collaborated with several major brands over the years, including Nike and Louis Vuitton.

Places to shop for Japanese street fashion

If you’re looking to get your hands on some unique and trendy Japanese street fashion, there are a few places you just can’t miss:

Harajuku: the epicenter of Japanese urban fashion

Harajuku is the undisputed epicenter of Japanese street fashion. The region is known for its vibrant and eclectic fashion scene, which is heavily influenced by various subcultures and fashion movements. One of the most popular shopping streets in Harajuku is Takeshita Dori, which is full of fashion boutiques, vintage stores and trendy cafes. It’s the go-to place for all things Kawaii, with stores like Laforet Harajuku and 6% DokiDoki offering a variety of cute and colorful clothing, accessories and beauty products.

If you’re looking for more edgy, high-end fashion, head to Omotesando. This street is home to luxury brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as niche stores like Comme des Garçons and Yohji Yamamoto. The street is also famous for its architectural design, with many buildings featuring unique and eye-catching designs.

Shibuya: youth fashion and trendy styles

Another must-visit destination for Japanese street fashion is Shibuya. This trendy shopping district is home to a variety of stores and boutiques that cater to a younger, more fashionable crowd. One of the most popular areas is the Shibuya 109 building, which is filled with a variety of trendy and affordable fashion brands like Liz Lisa, WEGO, and Moussy.

For a more upscale shopping experience, head to the Shibuya Hikarie building. This multi-level complex is home to a variety of high-end fashion brands, as well as a selection of trendy cafes and restaurants. Other popular areas in Shibuya include Center Gai shopping street, which is full of fashion and accessory shops, and Bunkamura-dori street, known for its vintage clothing stores.

Japanese street fashion is a dynamic and eclectic world that encompasses a variety of unique styles and subcultures, constantly evolving and pushing the boundaries. If you are looking to explore and discover new trends, Japan is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in the world for fashion lovers!

