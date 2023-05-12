Miranda Lambert wears plunging blue dress and pumps at 2023 ACM Awards – Footwear News





Miranda Lambert brought a splash of color to the red carpet as she arrived at the ACM Awards. The musician is one of the performers at the 2023 ceremony, alongside Keith Urban, Jelly Roll and other stars. Lambert walked the carpet at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on Thursday night, wearing a colorful outfit with a touch of glam. The “Palomino” singer’s ensemble featured a sleeveless dress with a cobalt blue skirt, punctuated with a thigh-high slit. The piece was completed with a nude-toned bodice with a plunging neckline, edged with small sparkling blue lattice crystals for a jewel effect.

Miranda Lambert attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images Lambert finished her outfit with sparkling diamond earrings and a large silver and blue diamond cocktail ring, allowing the color of her dress to take center stage. Related McLoughlin also complemented Lambert in a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, paired with a white collared shirt, black tie and shiny black dress shoes.

(L-R): Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Star’s Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images As for shoes, Lambert donned a set of pointy toe pumps to complete her outfit. The “Wildcard” musician’s ensemble featured glossy cobalt blue patent leather uppers with triangular toes, finished with closed counters. Slender stilettos at least 4 inches tall completed the ensemble with a big boost in height, simultaneously bringing a monochromatic finish to Lambert’s look.

Zoom on the Lambert pumps. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images The American Country Music Awards (ACM) are held annually to celebrate the best achievements and musicians in the field of country music. This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks of Texas, where audiences will see performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban and other stars. PHOTOS: Check out all of the 2023 ACM Music Awards arrivals in the gallery.

