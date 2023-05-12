Aura Designs, a family business in Albertson, specializes in South Asian bridal wear





Savita Chugh comes from generations of Indian traders and like her ancestors, she strives to uphold the traditions both professionally and personally. Her AuraDesigns boutique in Albertson specializes in South Asian clothing for all occasions. As its name suggests, the shop exudes a special atmosphere. The clothes are very colorful. There’s shimmer everywhere, says Chugh, 63, of Albertson. Chugh and her husband Surinder opened Bombay Bridal Boutique in 1982 in Jackson Heights, Queensand in 2020 opened Aura Designs in Albertson. Chugh, who speaks English and Hindi, was born in Punjab, India and as a child moved to Sweden and England before coming to the United States at the age of 10, where her family settled in the Queens. Although Chugh has lived on Long Island for 20 years, its Indian culture, food and clothing are constants. His grandparents came to the United States in the 1960s and opened a clothing store in Woodside, Queens. Her parents had a clothing store in Manhattans Little India, where she helped out as an after-school daughter with her two sisters. Listening and patience have been invaluable to Chugh in his long career and personal life. She has been married for 45 years, has four children, aged 25 to 40, and eight grandchildren. Today, Chugh has continued the trend of integrating the family into the management of the business. Her sons, Kunal, Sunny and Varun Chugh, work with her, while her daughter Meenakshi Carey raises her three children. It’s a family business, and that makes us different, she says. Were there to help each other. She guided them in the art of customer service and they taught her the technology that drives business. They are the ones who take care of our Instagram and Facebook accounts, she says. The two-story stores offer selections for brides, grooms and attendants, party wear and everyday wear from India. Chugh enjoys curating women’s and men’s merchandise and guiding customers as they browse shelves of draped sarees, long three-pieces, which include a skirt, top and scarf, pantsuits, sherwani coats and anarkalis. or long dresses. Custom orders are also available. Sunny, 32, married with three children, works full time with his mother. I grew up in the Queens store, he says, and that’s how I really got started. I was still there. Accessories, including sparkly bracelets, necklaces and bridal jewelry, complete the looks and cost $25+. Casual pieces are $50 and up for women and $75 and up for men. Formal wear for men starts at around $200, while bridal outfits start at around $1,000. AuraDesigns is located at 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson. The opening hours of the store are Monday to Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 7 p.m., as well as by appointment. 516-243-9616.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/lifestyle/fashion-and-shopping/aura-designs-albertson-f0170ku3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos