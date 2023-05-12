Japanese legend Keisuke Honda leaves his role in Cambodia with a legacy of dynamism and excitement – and not just his superb touch fashion

In 2018, the iconic Japanese playmaker Keisuke Honda caused a stir when it was announced that he would join the backstage team of the Cambodia national team.

For one, when he was still just 32 years old, the former CSKA Moscow and AC Milan star – just months after reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup with Japan – was still plying his trade professionally after completing his move to A-league side Melbourne Victory around the same time.

The fact that Cambodia is also a relative minnow, even continentally and regionally, ranked 175th in the FIFA World Rankings at the time of Honda’s appointment, meant that the arrival of such an illustrious name in football Asian had made the headlines.

Then, given that Honda had not yet obtained the relevant coaching qualifications, as well as the fact that he could not be based in Cambodia permanently or for an extended period, he was officially appointed as general manager. of the team – even though it was obvious who was really at the helm from the way he prowled the touchline and barked orders whenever his playing schedule allowed him to join his proteges.

On Wednesday, Honda’s first foray into coaching – or management, whichever way you look at it – ended with Cambodia’s exit from the men’s football tournament at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, whose they were also the hosts.

A brave but ultimately futile 2-1 loss to Indonesia saw the Cambodians finish third in Group A and miss the semi-finals, ending a campaign that had started so well 11 days earlier with a 4-0 rout of the Timor-Leste.

Even before the SEA Games, it had already been announced that this would be Honda’s last mission with Cambodia.

In fact, he was originally supposed to end his association with them after the 2022 AFF Championship at the end of last year – to stay in the role for another five months as the Cambodians plan to make a major impact during the first SEA Games. they would host.

Although, on paper at least, Cambodia isn’t much better off than when it took over, currently ranked 176th in the world, Honda will leave behind a legacy of dynamism and excitement – and not just because of his great sideline outfits.

But they were definitely something.

Ever the fashionista, from the time it graced the cover of GQ magazine’s Japanese edition in 2010, Honda has never been afraid to make a statement off the field as much as it has on it – regularly seen wearing a watch on one side, with the explanation that one was always set to the time of his home country and the other to where in the world he was at the time.

And as he embarked on one of his farewell tours with Cambodia over the past fortnight, it almost looked like the 36-year-old had decided to make the SEA Games his personal fashion show with four sparkly ensembles ranging from ‘beach casual’ to ‘dinner fancy’.

Nevertheless, the excitement that Honda has brought to Cambodian football has also extended to the pitch, although this may not be reflected in the world rankings.

Cambodia was an outsider in the past – and it showed in their mentality.

Ultra-conservative tactics, designed in hopes of a landslide victory against the region’s biggest boys, were part of their DNA – as it is with other minnows like Laos and Timor-Leste .

In the same way that he just doesn’t like the team’s official polo and sweatpant combination, or even just a basic shirt and paint kit, Honda had other ideas.

Cambodia, as always, had raw talent – players like Chan Vathanaka, Sokpheng glue And The practice of Mona Udomall of whom have been good enough to qualify for the Malaysian Super League.

And while it was unlikely they could match the likes of Thailand and Vietnam in 90 minutes, that didn’t mean they shouldn’t face the heavyweights.

Of course, this mindset has had its fair share of detractors. If defeat was the most likely outcome, wouldn’t it have been wiser to set up defensively and try to hold on?

Double time: As seen at his Melbourne Victory unveiling in 2018, Keisuke Honda is known for wearing a watch on each hand – one set to the time of his home country of Japan, and the other to where he is in the world at the moment. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Given the bold nature of Honda’s character, it was never going to be on the cards and yet he made it work.

During his four-and-a-half years in charge, the Cambodians have grown from an unremarkable and below-average team in ASEAN football to an adventurous and challenging team – blessed with raw talent but now combined with conviction and insight. of a man with experience at the highest level who–who showed the potential to catch more illustrious opposition.

Honda critics will point out that their adventurous approach was severely exposed during their last World Cup qualifying campaign, where they picked up just one point from eight games while conceding a staggering 44 goals – more than half of those scored 14 goals. 0 and 10-0 losses against Asian giants Iran.

Yet, in last year’s AFF Championship, they put in their best ever performance by winning two games for the very first time, while claiming a historic fourth place.

Fashion statements don’t always come out, but that doesn’t stop those trying to make one from trying.

And while Honda now searches for the next avenue to parade its bold football creations, it will leave behind a vibrant and colorful legacy of its time with Cambodia.