How Outdoor Chic Hit the Mainstream | Fashion

OOver the weekend, while her in-laws wore fur-trimmed dresses and gobstopper-sized diamonds, Meghan Markle was photographed hiking in leggings and a rain jacket, strolling on a mountain trail in Montecito, California.

The Duchess of Sussex wore brown lace-up boots, thick blue wool socks, a straw hat, oversized sunglasses and peeking out from under a pale pink scarf, in truly monumental side-flanking symbolism. mountain, a Clarity Retreat quartz crystal necklace from the Maya Brenner brand. A subtle crystal piece to wear to protect your peace so that every day can be your retreat, bed online notice.

While many questioned Markles’ decision to skip the coronation, she chose a getaway in the California hills above the aisles of Westminster Abbey.

As a leggings addict, I love this outfit for real, Teigen posted alongside a screenshot of Markle on Instagram. Does anyone know what boots are?

The internet did its thing and eventually tracked them down to US footwear company Merrell, identifying them as the Azura waterproof version in the espresso/apricot colorway. A few hours later, the 130 boots have been sold on line.

As one of the most photographed women in the world, Markle wields some serious fashion power. In 2018, Womens Wear Daily reported that when you add together media exposure, social media impressions, and actual sales, the net present value of the brands Markle endorses is estimated at $212.1 million.

We saw the Meghan effect on tailored dresses, leather skirts, shoulder bags and high heels. But hiking boots? Well, this is a first for Markle.

Frank Ocean in Arcteryx at Paris Fashion Week, gorpcore chic model. Photography: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The hype surrounding Markles boots reflects a larger cultural trend. The humble act of walking has had a millennial glow. The verb itself has been revamped, with the American term for hiking infiltrating the British lexicon, even though it’s just a brisk trot around Hampstead Heath rather than a loop of the Hollywood Hills.

This boom in popularity may be linked to the pandemic. At the start of the UK lockdown, outdoor exercise was allowed for one hour a day. For many, walking the same local park loop became a daily ritual while TikTok was peppered with viral my silly little walk Gen Z videos. When restrictions were eased slightly but foreign travel was still banned, people relished being able to climb the nearest mountain.

Coinciding with this was a boom in gorpcore – the trend for outdoor gear in an urban environment, like wearing a Patagonia fleece and Salomon trainers at your local cafe.