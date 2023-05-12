Innovations and Best Practices in Fashion and Manufacturing





Have you ever thought about how the fashion industry is responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions? But here’s the good news, believe it or not, there is a shift towards more sustainable practices; and automation plays a huge role in this change. Let’s dive into how innovations in fashion and manufacturing are making a difference. Embracing sustainability: a must-have trend That’s why it’s true that sustainability has become fashion’s #1 priority. According to a study by McKinsey & Company, 66% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products. As the saying goes, green is the new black and it’s here to stay. When you think about it, automation can help reduce waste, but as wonderful as that detail is, there are still challenges to overcome. A Fashion for Good report highlights how integrating advanced technology with traditional craftsmanship can lead to more environmentally friendly production methods. Respond to client’s needs What many still wonder is how companies manage to prioritize sustainability while meeting and exceeding customer needs. According Spectra USABy combining innovative technologies with skilled workers, companies are able to create high quality products that do not harm our planet and satisfy their customers at the same time. The human touch: more than meets the eye What is often not talked about is the importance of maintaining human contact in an automated world; after all, too many cooks in the kitchen could mislead us. A Harvard Business Review study shows that combining technology and craftsmanship results in better overall product quality. Redefining waste management practices Some were surprised when brands started to rethink their waste management strategies, but what was a complete surprise was the impact these changes could have. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation recently said that circular economy practices could save $630 billion a year in Europe alone. Case Studies: Examples of Sustainable Automation in Fashion and Manufacturing When you think about it, Adidas has always been ahead of the game. And that’s why it’s true that they’ve made sustainability their number 1 priority by implementing innovative technologies like 3D printing to reduce waste. What came as a total surprise was their partnership with Parley for the Oceans to create shoes from recycled ocean plastic. As the saying goes, you can have your cake and eat it too and Stella McCartney proves it. Using cutting edge technologies like digital printing and laser cutting to minimize fabric waste while maintaining its commitment to high quality luxury fashion. What’s often not talked about are mainstream brands making strides towards sustainability, but H&M deserves some recognition. They have introduced clothing collection initiatives in their stores and even created a machine called Looop that recycles old clothes into new ones, right in front of customers’ eyes. Talk about making a statement. In addition, many still wonder how Patagonia manages to balance business growth with environmental responsibility. Their secret? Invest in technology-powered repair services to keep clothes out of landfills longer while building customer loyalty. So, as you can see, it’s about finding a balance between automation and human touch to make our world a better place. Main image by studio cottonbro you might also like

