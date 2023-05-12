PSO parades and paints for Red Dress Day





Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School marked Red Dress Day with a walk around the 100 Mile Marsh last Friday. Several cars honked for the students as they carried a banner reading ‘No More Stolen Sisters’. The march was organized by Sharmaine Grimes and Angel Smith, PSO’s Indigenous Support Workers. “There hasn’t been a lot of awareness about missing and murdered aboriginal women, as far as I know. We have Orange Shirt Day and National Indigenous Peoples Day, but there hasn’t been as much awareness about Red Dress Day,” Smith said. “Our big goal is to educate students and staff because not many adults know about this day.” Red Dress Day was first held in 2010 and was launched to raise awareness of the thousands of Indigenous women and Two-Spirit people who have gone missing or been murdered over the past decades. The red robes were chosen to represent their absence because according to some indigenous traditions, red is the only color the spirits can see. Grimes said it was particularly significant because many Aboriginal women have disappeared on the Road of Tears between Prince George and Prince Rupert. By raising awareness, she said we can help stop more women from going missing. “We just wanted to make them aware that we are here for that. To have that in mind for them to think about and maybe pass the knowledge on to someone else,” Grimes said. Prior to the march, Grimes and Smith led several painting workshops where students were briefed on the day. They were commissioned to recreate a painting of several women wearing red dresses which were later displayed in the school. Two of the students who painted were Loghan Archie, 8th grade, and Kayden Radke, 10th grade. Radke said he appreciated the chance to paint and thought it was a respectful way to raise awareness. Archie, a member of Tsq’escen First Nation (Canim Lake), said she found the workshop educational and a fun way to learn about Red Suit Day. “We all come from different classes and took the time to do this and learn about the day,” Archie said. She said it was important to remember those who have passed away and never come home. It leaves an absence in a family and a community that lasts for years. “I think it’s important to understand what’s happening to Indigenous men, women and two-spirited people. We are more likely to disappear than any other demographic group and it is good that everyone knows what the impact is on everyone. Our people who are going missing have an impact on (the First Nations community), but we get through it by supporting everyone. Grimes said the painting sessions are just one of the ways she and Smith discuss social topics with students in a safe and healthy way. “It gave us a chance to bring everyone together and bring them into it,” Grimes said. “We make our voices and children’s voices powerful.” [email protected]

