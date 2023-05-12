Kansas takes on the Big 12 Outdoor Championships – Kansas Jayhawks





LAURENT, Kan. The Kansas men’s and women’s track teams will compete in the Big 12 Outdoor Championships May 12-14 in Norman, Oklahoma. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+, but you can also follow via the live results link provided. Big 12 Outdoor Championships

Schedule|Live results | ESPN+ The Jayhawks will be looking to make some noise in several events this weekend, having the potential to win various individual titles. There were three winners from Kansas at this year’s Big 12 Indoor Championships, with Rylee Anderson taking first place in the women’s high jump, Patrick Larrison winning the men’s shot put and Aliyah Moore winning the women’s 800m. The Jayhawks’ throwing team will certainly be watching this encounter, with Dimitrios Pavlidis making a name for himself in the discus throw and Oleg Klykov doing the same in the hammer throw. Both will join Patrick Larrison at the top of their respective events after setting great PRs for themselves as of late. Tori Thomas, Sofia Sluchaninova and Lexy Farrington will compete in the women’s throws this weekend, all with potential to step onto the podium in their respective events. Devin Loudermilk and Rylee Anderson, two qualifiers for this year’s National Indoor Track and Field Championships, will both be looking to take the Big 12 Outdoor High Jump victories. Anderson was recently named Robert E. Frederick Scholar Athlete of the Year, adding to her highly decorated career here in Kansas. Another athlete to watch this weekend is sophomore pole vaulter Clayton Simms, who also qualified for this year’s national indoor track and field championships. He’s had four wins in the last four meets he’s entered, including clearing a new PR of 5.65m at this year’s Kansas Relays. The Jayhawks will be looking to build on those and other great performances so far this season. The action will take place today-Sunday, with today’s events being the men’s/women’s 10k, hammer throw and javelin throw, as well as the men’s and women’s multi.

