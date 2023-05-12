Jane Moore is dazzling in her bright yellow dress





Jane Moore wore a beautiful yellow dress in yesterday’s episode of loose women (May 12), and looked at the picture of summer. The presenter dazzled in a sunshine yellow dress by British fashion brand Me + Em and shared her fashion choice on Instagram. Captioning her post, Jane wrote “you can’t help but feel cheerful in this dress. I feel like summer is here but sadly the weather has other ideas Dress by @me_andem @loosewomen @mothershoppers” The Dandelion Lace Fit and Flare Midi Dress is made from a cotton and lace blend and sells for 350, in sizes 4-16. Me + Em Fit & Flare Lace Midi Dress + Belt Me + Em Fit & Flare Lace Midi Dress + Belt Credit: Me + Em The epitome of all things summer, this fit and flare dress heralds the season’s arrival with its sunny hue and semi-sheer lace sleeves. Jane opted to pair her dress with barely there bare heels and wore her hair in a straight style, with raised spikes. Last Friday (May 5), Jane presented for loose women of Buckingham Palace, before the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Jane posted a photo outside the palace in a hot pink jumpsuit, surrounded by flowers and stormy skies. Alongside her Instagram post, Jane wrote, “Well that was fun. Reporting from the Palace for @loosewomen ahead of the big event tomorrow and this photo was taken seconds before the skies opened up and a clap of thunder takes away our satellite dish and the sound The great British weather, huh? Jane’s pink costume comes from THE in fuchsia retail at 375, with correspondence at 595.

