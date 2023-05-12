Maison Margiela CEO resigns





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Italian fashion group OTB is appointing a new CEO for Parisian brand Maison Margiela, one of its portfolio’s key growth drivers. OTB, which acquired Maison Margiela in 2002, has confirmed that Gianfranco Gianangeli has stepped down as CEO and will leave in the coming weeks, with a successor also announced in the coming weeks. Gianangelis’ next move has yet to be revealed. Gianangeli joined Maison Margiela in 2020 from his family knitwear company, Gianangeli, and had previously held positions at Givenchy as Global Head of Retail, Prada as Associate Commercial COO and Bottega Veneta as general manager of merchandising. OTB declined to comment further on his departure. In February, OTB revealed that Maison Margielas’ annual sales had increased by 24% in 2022, which it attributed to the brand’s evolution under creative director John Galliano, who joined in 2014. The brand opened stores in Honolulu, Dallas and Shanghai during the year, and boosted its e-commerce capabilities by joining OTB Moon’s omnichannel platform and unveiling a Galliano-led website redesign. Gianfranco Gianangeli and rapper Saint John at the Maison Margiela Melrose Place boutique in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images Maison Margiela has moved to a new headquarters in Place des Etats-Unis in Paris, which officially opened in January, the same month the brand returned to the menswear week calendar with its first loan show. -to-wear since before the pandemic (showing aFall/Winter 2023 mixed collection). Gianangelis’ departure follows a number of leadership changes at OTB this year: in February, Diesel CEO Eraldo Poletto stepped down after seven months in the role (no successor has yet been named), and earlier this month, Jil Sander announced that Luca Lo Curzio had been nominated. to lead as CEO, succeeding OTB Group CEO Ubaldo Minelli, who has overseen the brand since its acquisition in 2021. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Miu Mius Moment and China Rebound Drive Prada Group Sales Britain’s emerging designers in coronation dispute Stone Island appoints ex-Gucci executive Robert Triefus as CEO

