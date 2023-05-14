GMA’s Ginger Zee Shows Off Her Figure In Bodycon Floral Dress In New Studio Photos With Another TV Weatherman





GOOD Morning America star Ginger Zee flaunted her toned physique in a figure-hugging dress. Ginger’s snap in the spring-inspired ensemble was shared on Saturday on fellow meteorologist Carly Cassady’s Instagram page. 5 Good Morning America star Ginger Zee was snapped in a comfy floral dress Credit: INSTAGRAM/carlycassadywx 5 Ginger was pictured next to fellow news personality Carly Cassady Credit: INSTAGRAM/carlycassadywx In the blink of an eye, Ginger, 42, and Carly smiled side by side as they stood near the news desk on set at GMA. The ABC anchor wore a knee-length white dress with a red floral print on it. Ginger’s dress clung to her hips and fit tightly over her modest chest. Her abdomen appeared completely flat overall and her muscular legs were enhanced by the red pumps she wore. The outfit’s short sleeves also allowed the TV personality’s toned arms to shine. On the contrary, Carly was dressed more discreetly, with jeans, sneakers and a graphic t-shirt under a black blazer. The photo of her and her fellow reporter was placed in a carousel post featuring several other snaps Carly took backstage at GMA. “Hello indeed!! Thanks for having us @ginger_zee – so fun to meet in person, tour the studio and chat wx with you and your team!! #GMA#nyc#wx#news,” Carly captioned. Most read in Entertainment GINGER OUTFITS Ginger completely stole the show in her pic with Carly, much like she does on GMA. Since the beginning of the year, she has been amazing fans every day with her sexy sense of style. ABC News’ chief meteorologist never shy away from a bold and colorful outfit on the morning show. Ginger flaunted a new hairstyle while posing in a tight skirt and heels in February. She stood on set wearing a loose white sweater, purple pencil skirt and pointy toe heels. Ginger had grassy locks tied in a ponytail to show off her bangs as she smiled with her hands on her hips. She giggled as the camera crew recorded her, and she captioned her post, “Today’s 80s vibe is full. Skirt is from @nyandcompany @evamendes collection, sweater is @ longwharfsupply made from oyster shells and recycled plastic.” Before that, Ginger took to her Instagram account to post a clip of herself parading backstage at the GMA in a sexy brown dress. Her fitted button-up dress highlighted her curves and accentuated her fitted figure. Ginger paired the dress with skinny brown pumps that elongated her legs, accessorizing the entire outfit with hoop earrings. She wore her hair curly at the end with blunt bangs. Ginger flaunted her look as she walked around the set, getting ready for the morning show. Ginger actually shouted out her hairstylist and makeup artist on the show in her Instagram post. She captioned her video, “So lucky to have these mornings in the studio and my team @[email protected]” BRING THE THUNDER On Valentine’s Day, Ginger showed no love for critics who slammed her outfits. She celebrated the holidays by dressing up on set and sharing some snaps online. She wore a bright yellow turtleneck shirt, black and yellow plaid miniskirt and black tights. Ginger captioned thejob: “My morning valentine @samwnek @maxgolembo and spring heat for the rest of the week – hundreds of records (highs and lows) could fall – wow.#valentine#work #love #spring #heat #records .” Many of her followers wished her a happy Valentine’s Day and some even complimented her outfit. However, one GMA fan didn’t like his style. “What are you wearing? I loved your style. What happened?” they commented. At that, Ginger clapped back and said, “I’m wearing a rented skirt and top that I’ve had for a while / – I love this outfit. Thanks for your review.” In January, Ginger flaunted her slim figure in a skin-tight leather miniskirt and long-sleeved red floral top. She took itinstagram storiesto show off her petite figure as she debuted her new haircut. Ginger opted for a deeper shade of brunette and straight bangs for a fresh look on the air. Ginger tousled her hair, which was styled in curls, as she smiled and posed in the skintight outfit. 5 Ginger’s dress hugged her figure and exposed her toned legs and arms Credit: INSTAGRAM/carlycassadywx 5 Lately, Ginger has wowed GMA audiences with her daring looks Credit: Instagram/ginger_zee 5 Ginger always puts her sleekest foot forward on the morning show Credit: Instagram/ginger_zee

