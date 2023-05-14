Wedding dress of Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: Royal’s dress was conservative





Crown Princess Mary, 51, married the Crown Prince of Denmark in 2004 on May 14 in Copenhagen Cathedral. Style experts spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to describe the beautiful wedding dress she wore and what it meant.

Zoe Burke, wedding expert and editor of Hitched said: “Crown Princess Mary’s wedding dress looked quite traditional and conservative, but had a few secret details to add a more personal touch. “She would have had her mother’s wedding ring sewn into the lining of the dress, close to her heart, because her mother died in 1997.” But that wasn’t the only harrowing decision Mary Donaldson made on her wedding day, according to the expert. Ms Burke added: “Mary also sent her bouquet, which contained eucalyptus to represent her Australian roots, to Australia to be placed at her mother’s grave.”

Ms Burke explained who designed Mary’s dress and the intricate details included in the royal dress. She said: “The dress, which was designed by a Danish designer, Uffe Frank, was made with an ivory duchess satin, with a beautiful pearlescent sheen. “The skirt contained an impressive eight yards of Irish lace, folded in panels opening from the hip. “The choice of lace represented Frederik’s family roots – it was originally given to his great-grandmother, Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden.

“The six-metre-long train was detachable, allowing her to conceal her look after the ceremony – a trend that is still very popular today. “She associated her dress with Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden’s veil, which was passed down through the family – but Mary was the first in-laws to wear it. “He was attached to a tiara which was a gift from his new stepmother and stepfather.” Megan, the head stylist of SilkFredalso shared her thoughts on Crown Princess Mary’s wedding dress. READ MORE: Kate and William’s ‘smart parenting techniques’ to keep kids ‘in line’

She said: “Of all the members of the British Royal Family, Mary’s dress certainly resembles the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress with its modern scoop neckline, fitted waist and long sleeves. “However, the slightly off-white ivory color is reminiscent of Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress.” The appraiser gave a rough estimate of the value of her dress. Megan claimed: ‘The exact value of Crown Princess Mary’s wedding dress has not been disclosed, but it is believed to have cost around £40,000.

The expert described the other jewelry Mary wore on her wedding day. She continued: “Crown Princess Mary wore the Danish Royal Family’s Diamond Floral Tiara on her wedding day, featuring diamond flowers and leaves. “She also wore a pair of diamond earrings which were a wedding gift from her new husband, Crown Prince Frederik. “In addition, she wore a diamond and ruby ​​necklace which was a gift from the Australian Government, as well as a diamond bracelet which was a family heirloom.”

