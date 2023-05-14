Aishwarya Rai’s Cutout Dress to Bella Hadid’s Bold Red Outfit, Most Controversial Red Carpet Looks





Cannes: Aishwarya Rai's cutout dress to Bella Hadid's daring red dress, the most controversial red carpet looks

The prestigious 2o23 Cannes Film Festival will take place in a stunning coastal city on the French Riviera from May 16-27. Apart from the films and documentaries shown at the festival, the mega event is also a renowned fashion show. Just like the Met Gala, which took place a few days ago, the Cannes Film Festival has a red carpet that sees all the popular celebrities showcasing their best fashion on the red carpet. Today we take a look at the most controversial red carpet looks that ended up making more noise than any movie.

Aishwarya Rai's cut-out white dress in 2004

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been representing India at the famous film festival since 2003. However, her red carpet looks are still being criticized. The actress donned a cut-out white gown with a plunging neckline for her appearance at the 57th Cannes Film Festival in 2004, and it didn't sit well with the masses. For her red carpet look, Aishwarya wore designer Neeta Lulla's off the shelves outfit and Aish was severely chastised for wearing such a provocative outfit.

Ilona Staller's daring cut-out dress in 1988

An adult film star, who was also a politician Ilona Staller, aka Cicciolina, can be counted as one of the controversial personalities of the 80s. Leaving everyone amazed and amazed, Ilona arrived at the 41st Cannes Film Festival in 1988 dressed in a very revealing outfit. A set that can barely be called a cut-out dress, the outfit bared her breasts, stomach, and legs. She finished the look with a flower crown, fishnet thigh-high stockings and a toy. While her dressing is still mocked today, she surely made headlines for experimenting with her look.

Victoria Abrol's daring blazer dress in 1997

Spanish actress Victoria Abril really made everyone's hearts flutter with her risque outfit at the 50th Cannes Film Festival in 1997. She grabbed all eyes on the red carpet with her daring black blazer dress. The affair in the front, the part in the back dress had a neck-length slit in the back, and it looked like it was not sewn in the back to show everyone a cheeky display of her thong.

Fernanda Liz's yellow tulle dress in 2019

Model Fernanda Liz made a stunning appearance on the Cannes red carpet in 2019. But more than her outfit and looks, the runway model grabbed headlines for her wardrobe malfunction. The stunner sported a yellow tulle tiered gown made by Ali Karoui at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, which resembled an outfit from the world of princesses. But the bustier seemed too short for the model. Sometimes she was clicked supporting her hands with her chest at the event, in order to prevent the dress from slipping. However, he slipped, revealing his bare chest.

Bella Hadid The bold red outfit of 2016

Famous model Bella Hadid left very little to the imagination and narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction as she graced the 69th Cannes Film Festival, sporting a daring red silk Alexandra Gauthier sheath that left everyone amazed. As her fans know, Bella isn't new to rocking daring outfits, however, this dress made her stop for a bit. Speaking about her look, the model said she felt embarrassed and thought it was very sexual.

