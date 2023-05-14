Meghan Markle stuns in mini dress for date with Prince Harry





The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in style on Friday night as she enjoyed a date night with husband Prince Harry. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Meghan looked effortlessly chic in a sleek coffee-colored mini dress with standout shoulders and long, fitted sleeves. Embracing the sunny Santa Barbara weather, the mother-of-two, 41, upped her look with a cream bucket bag from Cesta Collective and a pair of beige leather sandals from Hermès. ©Getty The couple married in 2018 Recreating one of her favorite hairstyles, Meghan styled her shiny raven tresses into a sleek low ponytail for the ultimate evening look. She finished her ensemble with a pair of shiny gold earrings. Stunning! Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked dapper as usual in sleek white trousers, a black t-shirt and a pair of suede oxfords. The couple were pictured exiting a local restaurant called Sushi Bar, where we can only imagine the duo dipping into a variety of delicious fish dishes. MORE:5 Times Prince Archie Looked Like His Royal Dad Prince Harry DISCOVER: Prince Harry’s memory of father King Charles’ coronation revealed Meghan and Harry’s tryst comes after the Duchess was spotted enjoying an invigorating hike while her husband attended the King’s coronation in London. She was pictured hiking in Montecito last Sunday and appeared to be in high spirits as she laughed and chatted with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. ©Getty Meghan always looks super stylish Dressed in a classic Cali hiking outfit, she teamed black sports leggings with a matching tank top and J.Crew jacket, completing the look with a straw hat, Victoria Beckham sunglasses and a tied around bandana by the neck. the old CombinationsThe actress spent the rest of the weekend celebrating her son Archie’s fourth birthday, with reports confirming they had a “private celebration” at their Montecito home. Meghan reportedly gave her a lemon birthday cake with fruit picked from their own trees. ©Getty Prince Archie turned four on May 6 In the UK, Prince Harry reunited with senior members of the royal family for the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Although the Duke did not play a major role in the ceremony, Harry enjoyed some lighthearted moments with Princess Anne, her cousin Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. For the special occasion, Harry looked dapper in an elegant morning suit adorned with his military medals. ©Getty Prince Harry attended the coronation on May 6 After the service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry got off to a brisk start, before boarding a commercial flight so he wouldn’t miss his son Prince Archie’s birthday. It has since been revealed that Harry took a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), allowing him to return home to Montecito in time to see Archie during of his special day. ©Getty Harry spoke to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ©Getty The Duke drove straight to the airport after the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla ©Getty Prince Harry sat among his royal cousins Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/492817/meghan-markle-stuns-mini-dress-date-night-prince-harry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos