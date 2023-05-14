Mitchell & Ness has teamed up with Miller Lite to help you look like your dad





It seems like everyone loves the 80s, and honestly, what’s not to love? Simpler times, yuppies, MTV and, of course, fashion. Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., a renowned seller of historically accurate vintage sportswear, is capitalizing on this retro trend with another partnership with Miller Lite. Together they have launched a limited-edition collection that “takes a fresh look at the nostalgia of the original Athletic Club line” that emerged during this decade. That’s right! Now you can own vintage-inspired crewnecks, sweatpants, tees, windbreakers and hats that will take you back to that classic 80s vibe. What’s in the collection? Pieces in the collection range from $35 to $100, according to a press release, made with “premium fabrics, providing high-quality pieces that are built to last.” This includes a classic unisex crewneck sweatshirt and comes with ribbed side panels for maximum stretch, ribbed cuffs for a truly ’80s look, and the Miller Lite Athletic Club crest on the front for $80. The collection also includes the snapback hat in navy ($35), a navy windbreaker (because you can’t have a retro line without a windbreaker) for $100, sweatshirts and a unisex satin navy jacket 100 %polyester ($95) for styling out of sight. There can’t be much more of the 80s than this. “Nostalgia and vintage yarns are all the rage right now, making it a smooth transition to bring back such an iconic line,” said Kevin Wulff, CEO. “Our team members remembered the original Miller Lite Athletic Club and were thrilled to be a part of the return of such a classic collection focused on vintage and authentic sportswear, which is the origin of Mitchell. & Ness.” The story Miller Lite launched its first Athletic Club line in the 1980s, and fans of the brand could sign up and “collect prizes, attend special events and of course get their hands on pieces from the original product line. “. Today, you can find the collection on Mitchellandness.com Or on to place. Keep in mind that you must be over 21 to order any of the items from this line. “For years people begged us to bring back Athletic Club, but we needed the right partner to reimagine this iconic line in a modern way,” said Kelsey Ott, Associate Marketing Manager for Miller Lite. “We’ve loved working with Mitchell & Ness over the past few years, and our latest collab is no different – it’s a modern take on vintage sportswear and perfect whether you’re on the court or on the couch. “ There is nothing to be crazy about in this collection. Anything that evokes a bit of nostalgia and connects us to our past is a good thing. Well-made, comfortable and stylish vintage-inspired clothing? Sign us up. Editors’ Recommendations





















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/mitchell-and-ness-miller-lite-athletic-wear-collaboration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos